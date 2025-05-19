Mortgage Broker Jaren Woeppel Unveils Free Homebuyer Workshops in St. Augustine, FL for May 2025

Local Expert Empowers First-Time Buyers with Essential Mortgage Insights Amid Rising Spring Market Demand

Jaren Woeppel, a Navy veteran and leading mortgage broker in St. Augustine, FL, announced today the launch of a series of free homebuyer workshops at Motto Mortgage Invictus. Timed to coincide with the bustling spring real estate season, these workshops aim to equip first-time buyers with the knowledge to navigate today’s mortgage landscape. With home prices climbing and interest rates fluctuating, Woeppel’s initiative offers timely value to the St. Augustine community.

Empowering Homeownership in a Competitive Market

As spring 2025 heats up the housing market, St. Augustine residents face a median home price of $396,900 (National Association of Realtors, January 2025) and mortgage rates hovering in the mid-6% range. Woeppel’s workshops, kicking off March 15 at Motto Mortgage Invictus, will cover critical topics: securing pre-approvals, understanding loan options, and maximizing affordability. The series runs every Saturday in March, responding to growing demand from local buyers seeking expert guidance.

“Spring is when the market surges, and first-time buyers often feel overwhelmed,” said Woeppel. “As a mortgage broker with over a decade of experience, I’m here to demystify the process and help St. Augustine families achieve homeownership confidently.”

Why Now? A Timely Response to Market Trends

The announcement comes as mortgage rates show signs of stabilizing after a volatile year, offering a window of opportunity for buyers. With Woeppel’s deep roots in real estate and private lending, the workshops promise actionable insights tailored to St. Augustine’s unique market. Attendees will also receive a complimentary mortgage consultation, reinforcing Motto Mortgage Invictus’s customer-first approach.

Building Community Trust and Expertise

Since opening in 2024, Woeppel has positioned Motto Mortgage Invictus as a trusted alternative to traditional lenders in St. Augustine, FL. These workshops underscore his commitment to education and transparency-values that resonate with a community eager for reliable mortgage solutions. Registration is open now, with limited spots available.

Ready to take the first step toward homeownership? Contact us to reserve your spot or schedule a consultation with St. Augustine’s premier mortgage broker.

About Motto Mortgage Invictus

Motto Mortgage Invictus, located at 9 Court Theophelia, St. Augustine, FL 32084, is a full-service mortgage brokerage led by Navy veteran Jaren Woeppel. Serving all of Florida, the firm specializes in personalized mortgage solutions with a focus on transparency and client empowerment. With over ten years in real estate and lending, Woeppel brings unparalleled expertise to the St. Augustine housing market. Visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices/invictus-saint-augustine/jaren-woeppel for more information.

