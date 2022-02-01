Morphotonics Appoints Hugo da Silva as New CEO to Lead Company Into Next Phase of Growth

VELDHOVEN, Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Morphotonics, a global leader in large-area nanoimprint technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Hugo da Silva as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over 20 years of experience in advanced materials, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-tech industries, Hugo brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to guide Morphotonics through its next stage of growth and innovation.









Before joining Morphotonics, Hugo served in multiple executive leadership roles in leading technology and materials companies including his recent position as the VP of Strategy & Corporate Development at Stratasys. His strategic vision and industry expertise will be instrumental in accelerating Morphotonics’ mission to enable applications like AR smart glasses and glass-free 3D screens with its groundbreaking large-area Roll-to-Plate (R2P) nanoimprint technology and equipment solutions.

“I am honored to lead Morphotonics at such a pivotal moment in its journey,” said Hugo da Silva, CEO of Morphotonics. “The company has established itself as an industry innovator, and I am excited to collaborate with our talented team and partners to unlock new growth opportunities while continuing to deliver value to our customers worldwide.”

Hugo’s appointment follows the recent completion of Morphotonics’ successful $10+ Million Series B funding round, led by BOM (Brabant Development Agency) and Innovation Industries, with support from 3M. This funding will drive further expansion and solidify large-area nanoimprinting as a standard in display optics production, while strengthening the company’s relationships with its expanding global customer base.

“We are excited to welcome Hugo to the Morphotonics family. His extensive experience in leading global teams and driving innovation in high-tech industries aligns perfectly with our vision for the future,” said Jan Matthijs ter Meulen, Co-Founder and CTO of Morphotonics. “I look forward to working together with Hugo, helping customers to adopt the Morphotonics technology to make their state-of-the-art products as well as developing the technologies required to address future market needs.”

Morphotonics’ investors echoed Jan Matthijs’ excitement and look forward to Hugo’s leadership. Speaking on behalf of Morphotonics’ investors, Mark Copman, Senior Vice President of 3M New Growth Ventures expressed their confidence in Hugo’s ability to drive business outcomes through Morphotonics’ leadership in nanoimprinting technology.

“Hugo’s appointment marks a new and exciting chapter for Morphotonics. His proven track record in scaling businesses, combined with his deep understanding of the manufacturing equipment sector, makes him the ideal leader to propel the company into its next phase of growth. We look forward to working closely with Hugo as Morphotonics continues to push the boundaries of large-area nanoimprinting technology.”

Morphotonics is at the forefront of the rapidly growing large-area nanoimprint technology market. Its R2P technology is driving innovations across industries, including glass-free 3D displays, Augmented Reality (AR) smart glasses, and advanced solutions for semiconductor packaging and biotechnology. Global industry leaders are increasingly adopting Morphotonics’ solutions to enhance performance, reduce costs, and enable the next generation of applications.

