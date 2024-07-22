MOOSE TOYS LOCKS LICENSING DEAL WITH ‘THE AMAZING DIGITAL CIRCUS’, VIRAL AUSSIE YOUTUBE PHENOMENON

Innovative toymaker expands licensing portfolio with homegrown YouTube series phenom; will bring to life ‘existential, surreal adventures’ of wacky colorful character comedy

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Australia-based Moose Toys , a leading innovator in the toy industry, is doubling down on its ability to trend spot as the first toy company to ink a licensing agreement with Glitch Productions for its viral animation sensation “The Amazing Digital Circus.” As master global toy partner, Moose will lead the conceptualization and development of a full product line of toys and plush that bring the show’s quirky characters to life in imaginative ways that will boost appeal to the ever-widening demographic of Amazing Digital Circus fans.

The Amazing Digital Circus is a surreal dark animated comedy, about a woman who gets trapped in a crazy virtual world along with five other humans who are now subject to the whims of a wacky AI. The show’s pilot racked up more than 240 million views within three months of airing, becoming the most viewed pilot of an indie animated series on YouTube, and the first two episodes have amassed more than 433 million views total. In February 2024 the blockbuster show was greenlit for a full season on YouTube. Animated by Glitch Productions, the show was created, directed and written by Gooseworx.

“The team at Glitch are true trail blazers and what we loved about Amazing Digital Circus was how creative, current and original the series was. We are drawn to creators who are pushing the boundaries of innovation to partner with on new, game-changing toy brands,” said Paul Solomon, CEO, Moose Toys. “The Amazing Digital Circus series has amassed hundreds of millions of views since launch, showing that people are looking for something new and fresh. We knew that the quirky characters, story, animation style and colour palette was a perfect match for Moose to co-create a toy line that brings the series from digital into the real world, and we look forward to bringing another Australian success story to the rest of the world.”

For the past several years, Moose Toys has invested in building its global consumer product licensing program around strategic entertainment partnerships; a strategy that has been paying dividends. The Amazing Digital Circus licensing agreement follows hot on the heels of the announcements of two massive deals: the company’s heralded agreement with MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, the #1 most subscribed YouTuber in the world and avid philanthropist, and the multi-year global licensing renewal with BBC Studios for Bluey, another Aussie-grown television series sensation. Additional licensing agreements have been struck with major studios, including Illumination’s Despicable Me and Minions, DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls and Paramount’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, among others.

The next episodes of ‘The Amazing Digital Circus’ begin rolling out later this year and introduce new characters, environments and adventures for the talented cast of outstanding voice actors who bring to life the whimsical colorful characters.

“We’re very careful with how we treat any product released under our brand, as we want to show them the same level of care that we treat our shows. When we met with Moose, we saw the dedication they had to high-quality products and collaboration with partners and knew we had found someone we could trust,” said Kevin Lerdwichagul, CEO of Glitch Productions. “Plus, the fact that we’re both Australian companies trying to make it on the international stage meant we understood each other completely.”

The growing base of Amazing Digital Circus fans will be treated to Moose’s full line of figures, plush and more in 2025. For more information about Moose Toys visit: www.moosetoys.com .

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we’ve earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we’re always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We’ve had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting. Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a strong team of 700 dotted across the world, we’re committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

About The Amazing Digital Circus

The Amazing Digital Circus is the brainchild of Sydney-based animation studio, Glitch Productions, and created, directed and written by Goosworx. The show’s fully 3D animated pilot has pushed the company’s creative and technical capacity further beyond what it previously created. For fans of Glitch, this will be seen as a huge step in growth and for those who are just discovering Glitch, it shows exciting promise for what’s to come. The series demonstrates what online content creators are capable of producing. Moreso, it shows the unlimited creative possibilities for what kind of stories can be told with 3D animation. The Amazing Digital Circus has announced a greenlight for a full season. For updates, subscribe to their YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/@GLITCH, or follow on X @glitchprod https://x.com/glitch_prod.

