Moose Toys’ Bluey Supermarket Wins Playset of the Year Award®; Brings Unmistakable WOW Innovation to the Category

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Moose Toys , a leading innovator in the toy industry, won Playset of the Year® for Bluey Supermarket at the Toy Foundation™’s 26th annual Toy of the Year® (TOTY®) Awards. The TOTY Award winners were announced this evening at an awards ceremony at Pier Sixty in New York City.

“Winning Playset Toy of the Year for Bluey’s Supermarket Playset is an incredible honor and a proud moment for our entire team, made even more special as it’s the first-ever licensee win for Bluey. This award recognizes the next-level innovation and creativity our team brings to life,” said Ronnie Frankowski, CEO, Moose Toys. “This is a shared win. We are deeply grateful for the support of BBC Studios, our licensing partner behind the globally adored Bluey brand, and Ludo Studio, whose creative vision and animation bring Bluey and her adventures to life. Inspired by one of the show’s most beloved episodes, we translated those instantly recognizable moments into creative, interactive play to offer joyful, unforgettable experiences for kids everywhere.”

Moose Toys has a global licensing partnership with BBC Studios for Bluey, which received back-to-back “License of the Year” TOTY Award wins in 2025 and 2026.

Bluey and Bingo hit the grocery aisles in Bluey’s Supermarket Playset, inspired by the “Kids” episode of the popular Emmy®– and Peabody Award-winning series. The multi-level playset features three stories, four play areas, a top floor restaurant, 15+ play pieces, and a kid-powered escalator that gives shoppers a “lift” to the second floor. There are 24 sounds and familiar phrases from the hit series that come from the store’s intercom, including: “We’re at the checkout!” and “I’ll be the shopkeeper!”

Additionally, Moose Toys’ partner ZB Designs won Collectible Toy of the Year® for its brand Wigglitz, 3D-printed fidgety collectibles recognized for their colorful designs and signature “wiggly” link joints that provide flexible movement. The Wigglitz series blends clever engineering with artistic charm — perfectly balancing tactile sensory appeal and imaginative design.

Hosted by The Toy Foundation, TOTY accolades are based on votes from mass and specialty toy retailers, media, Toy Association members and consumers. The awards program is a key fundraiser to support the Foundation’s year-round philanthropic work to deliver the comfort, joy, and extraordinary physical, emotional, and educational benefits of play to children in need.

Moose continues to introduce new toys with the goal of bringing the Superhappy to kids around the world. To stay up to date on these latest innovations and for more information about Moose Toys’ full range of products, visit moosetoys.com .

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we’ve earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we’re always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most.

We’ve had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a team of 750 dotted across the world, we’re committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

