Moonbounce Launches with $12M to Give Organizations Real-Time Control Over AI Behavior

Former Meta trust & safety lead introduces a new standard for predictable, compliant generative AI

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moonbounce, the AI control engine that ensures systems behave exactly as designed at any scale, today launched with $12 million in funding. Lead investors include Amplify Partners and StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), with participation from angel investors PrimeSet and Josh Leslie, former CEO of Cumulus Networks and Gremlin.





As generative AI scales across industries, traditional content moderation approaches based on retroactive review, rigid policies, and manual oversight cannot keep pace with systems that are making thousands of decisions per second. Operational, reputational, and regulatory exposure grows alongside a business in the face of moderation uncertainty. Moonbounce closes that gap with its patented control engine that converts content policies into consistent, predictable AI behavior.

“ Most companies know what they want their AI or platform to do. The hard part is making sure it actually does it – every time, without exception. That’s the problem Moonbounce solves,” said Brett Levenson, Co-founder and CEO of Moonbounce. “ We give teams precise control over behavior at the moment decisions are being made, so they can focus on growth instead of firefighting.”

Moonbounce is already used by customers across dating platforms, AI chat applications, and generative content sites including Civit.ai and Dippy. The platform has processed 1T+ tokens across a customer base of 250 million monthly active users, evaluating 50 million pieces of content daily. Teams can develop, test, and deploy content policies in days or weeks instead of months without extensive custom engineering.

The team is led by Brett Levenson, former head of Meta’s Integrity unit, alongside co-founder and CTO Ash Bhardwaj, previously an engineering leader at Apple who built large-scale cloud and AI infrastructure across the company’s core offerings.

“ Content moderation has always been a problem that plagued large online platforms, but now with LLMs at the heart of every application, this challenge is even more daunting,” said Lenny Pruss, General Partner at Amplify Partners. “ We invested in Moonbounce because we envision a world where objective, real-time guardrails become the enabling backbone of every AI-mediated application.”

In addition to its production offering, Moonbounce offers the Playground: a sandboxed environment where teams can write and test policy logic, explore edge cases, and see exactly how rule changes affect outcomes before deploying to production.

To learn more about Moonbounce, visit moonbounce.io, and visit the Playground at play.moonbounce.io.

About Moonbounce

Moonbounce was built for companies that refuse to choose between moving fast and staying in control. Our patented AI control engine closes the gap between intention and outcome, giving teams the real-time insight and nuanced control they need to create with conviction at any scale. Moonbounce serves companies building the AI products that people rely on every day across healthcare, financial services, consumer social, and beyond and has processed 1T+ tokens across a customer base of 250M+ monthly active users. Founded in 2024 and based in Oakland, California, Moonbounce was built by engineers with decades of experience at Meta, Apple, and Evernote. To learn more, visit moonbounce.io or follow Moonbounce on LinkedIn.

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