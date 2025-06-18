Moolec Science Secures Core U.S. Patent for Piggy Sooy(TM), Soybean Expressing Up to 30% of Animal Protein

Moolec Science Limited a wholly-owned subsidiary of Moolec Science SA (NASDAQ:MLEC; “The Company”; “Moolec”), a science-based food ingredient company focused on producing animal proteins and nutritional oils in plants, announced today that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary groundbreaking Piggy Sooy™ technology – soybean plant engineered to express high levels of porcine hemeproteins in their seeds.

Piggy Sooy™ is the first patented soybean technology designed to produce high levels of porcine hemeproteins directly in the seeds. The U.S. patent covers the plants and seeds, the method used to develop them, and food compositions derived from this breakthrough innovation. In April 2024, the USDA-APHIS confirmed that Piggy Sooy™ does not present plant pest risk difference from conventional soybeans, determining it is not subject to regulation under 7 CFR part 340 – a key regulatory milestone toward commercialization.

Moolec’s Chief Science Officer, Amit Dhingra, stated: “Initial field trials demonstrated promising production yield, with over 20% animal protein content in the total soluble protein fraction. Furthermore, the deployment of Piggy Sooy™ technology presents compelling environmental benefits when compared to traditional agricultural and meat production practices. One acre of Piggy Sooy™ has the potential capacity to produce the same amount of protein as approximately 10 pigs, using ~35x less land, generating ~8x less water footprint and ~60x less CO 2 emissions. These multifaceted benefits make Piggy Sooy™ a game-changer in sustainable protein production.”

This patent provides Moolec with exclusive commercial rights to Piggy Sooy™ technology in the U.S. until 2042, significantly strengthening the Company’s intellectual property portfolio. This is the first in a series of over fifteen patent applications filed globally aimed at protecting Moolec’s Molecular Farming innovations.

“Our experience has taught us that long-term success in biotechnology is built on securing robust, enforceable intellectual property. This patent validates Moolec’s scientific leadership in Molecular Farming and protects a technology with unprecedented levels of animal protein expression in plants. It’s not only a recognition of our innovation, but a vital asset that allows us to advance confidently toward commercialization and build a differentiated position in our food and feed ingredients business,” said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of Moolec Science.

