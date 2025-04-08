Monotype Expands Collaboration with Adobe to Bring Hundreds of World’s Most Renowned Fonts to Creative Cloud

Addition of Over 750 New Fonts, Including Iconic Typefaces Helvetica, Avenir, and Gotham, Boosts Creativity and Improves Workflows for Adobe Users

WOBURN, Mass., April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ –Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type design and technology, announced today an exciting extension of its longstanding partnership with Adobe. Hundreds of the most popular, high-quality fonts from the Monotype library and select foundry partners are now integrated into Adobe Creative Cloud and available to subscribers around the world.

With this new integration, Adobe Creative Cloud users now have seamless access to a total of more than 2,800 high-quality fonts from Monotype and its global foundry partners across Adobe Express, Illustrator, Photoshop, InDesign, and many more Adobe applications. Font additions include some of the world’s best loved and most used fonts from the Monotype library, including Helvetica®, Avenir®, Gotham®, Benton Modern™, and FF DIN®, with language support for Arabic, Hindi, and Japanese, among others, enabling users to create designs and documents for the global work environment.

The increased popularity of design platforms, ubiquity of social media, and rise of integrated AI tools are driving a worldwide renaissance in human creativity. Typography — the art and science of font choice — remains at the heart of most creative projects and endeavors. Recent Monotype research reveals that 82% of creatives say choice of font is one of the top three critical decisions in any design project and 85% view choosing a distinctive font as critical to shaping a brand’s identity.

Dan Rhatigan, Director of Inventory Curation at Monotype said, “What we love about this new extension of our long-standing partnership with Adobe is that there are now thousands of fonts from Monotype at the heart of the Creative Cloud workflow. Our goal is to get our fonts and those from our amazing foundry partners in the hands of as many creative professionals possible — right in the space where they design — so we can continue to elevate the world’s design to new heights.“

Govind Balakrishnan, SVP and General Manager, Adobe Express, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Monotype by integrating hundreds of additional Monotype fonts into our industry-leading library of over 30,000 fonts that our users can seamlessly access across the full suite of creative tools, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Express. This expansion not only enhances design possibilities for our users but also reinforces our commitment to empowering creativity through exceptional typographic tools.“

The new Monotype font collection will also help improve brand consistency, with the addition of many brands’ top go-to typefaces to Adobe Creative Cloud, leading to more seamless font integration across workflows. Creative teams experience frustration when relied-upon fonts are unavailable in their design environments, taking a toll on workflow, timelines, and budgets. By incorporating these sought-after, heavily-used Monotype fonts directly into Adobe Creative Cloud, creative teams will see a reduction in costly workflow disruptions, creating a better experience for creatives and their clients.

Key benefits of the partnership include:

Faster, more efficient design workflows with fewer missing fonts and instant access to fonts directly in Creative Cloud applications

Seamless access to some of the world’s most iconic and widely used fonts, enabling consistent, on-brand design at scale

Expanded font collections featuring multilingual, trending, and expressive display fonts to fuel global creativity and differentiation

Enhanced language and script support, empowering brands to connect authentically with audiences in every market

Mike Matteo, Chief Typography Officer at Monotype, pointed to the forward-thinking approach. “Our deepened alliance with Adobe reflects a shared commitment to empowering creativity with precision and purpose. Design trends move fast, and businesses can’t afford to lag behind. This partnership ensures Adobe Creative Cloud users have instant access to fonts that define the moment, with quarterly updates to keep them ahead of the curve — maximizing both creative potential and market relevance. These fonts form the foundation of a common core for typographic expression.”

