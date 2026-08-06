Monotype and Kittl Expand Partnership To Bring Brand Typography Directly Into Creative Workflows

Monotype customers can securely access their organization’s Monotype font libraries directly within Kittl’s AI-powered environment.

This integration makes approved typography available at the point of creation, helping teams produce consistent, on-brand content across assets and channels.

WOBURN, Mass. and BERLIN, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Monotype Imaging Inc., a global leader in type and technology, and Kittl, the AI design platform built for creativity, today announced an expansion of their partnership, enabling Kittl customers to access their organization’s Monotype font libraries directly within Kittl’s AI-powered creative environment.

As AI-powered and browser-based design tools enable more people across organizations to create branded content, enterprises face growing challenges maintaining brand consistency, font governance, and compliance. This integration brings approved typography directly into the creative workflow, helping teams create faster while staying on brand.

Through the integration, Monotype customers can securely access their organization’s brand font libraries and subscription fonts directly within Kittl’s browser-based editor. This creates a more direct path from brand guidance to design while giving organizations greater visibility and control over how typography is used.

The announcement builds on the partnership Monotype and Kittl established in 2024, which introduced a curated collection of Monotype library typefaces to Kittl’s creative community. This next phase extends the collaboration to enterprise workflows, connecting centrally managed font libraries with the browser-based AI design tools teams use to create branded content.

“AI is making creation abundant and identity scarce. Identity holds only when the brand lives in the tool, starting with its type. Speed, creativity, and brand consistency stop being a tradeoff,” says Nicolas Heymann, CEO and Co-Founder of Kittl.

Bringing Brand Typography Closer To Creation

As AI-powered and browser-based design tools put content creation into the hands of more people across organizations, maintaining brand fidelity has become significantly more challenging. Marketing teams, agencies, regional offices, and non-designers can now create branded content at unprecedented speed, increasing the need for approved brand assets to be available where work happens.

At the same time, managing enterprise typography has become increasingly complex. Creators often need to switch between systems to locate font files, confirm brand approvals, or verify licensing, introducing unnecessary friction while increasing the risk of outdated, inconsistent, or unlicensed fonts being used.

Monotype’s 2025 Creative Workflow Research highlights the scale of the challenge. While 82% of creative teams consider font management essential to their operations, 42% struggle with font version control. 85% say streamlining their creative workflows is a priority, including improving asset management, clarifying brand guidance, and addressing licensing and compliance requirements.

By bringing enterprise font access into Kittl, Monotype and Kittl are helping reduce this operational burden. Teams can begin designing with the right typography already available in their workflow, limiting unnecessary file handling, platform switching, and downstream corrections.

“Brand governance works best when it is built into the creative workflow,” said Kristin Ratzlaff, VP of Global Agencies & Partnerships at Monotype. “Connecting Monotype customers’ font libraries with Kittl puts approved typography where design decisions happen, reducing friction without limiting creative freedom.”

A More Connected Way To Work with Brand Fonts

The integration enables organizations to:

Simplify font access : Creators can securely use their organization’s Monotype font libraries directly within Kittl without repeatedly downloading, uploading, or locating files. Create with fonts in context : Within Kittl, creators can add their organization’s Monotype library fonts to artboards, apply Kittl’s text effects, place them in AI-generated scenes and imagery, and swap typefaces across an entire design in one step. Design with confidence : Teams can work with approved typography from the outset, reducing uncertainty and rework. Support consistent brand expression: A shared typographic foundation helps distributed teams apply brand fonts across campaigns, formats, and channels. Strengthen font governance : Centralized access helps organizations reduce the risk of outdated, unapproved, or improperly licensed fonts entering creative workflows.



This integration represents the next stage of Monotype and Kittl’s partnership, combining centralized font management with an intuitive creative environment built to help teams move from inspiration to professional design. Explore what you can create by connecting your Monotype library fonts directly in Kittl.

Learn more about the Kittl x Monotype integration. To learn more about Monotype’s platform partnerships, including its work with Kittl, visit monotype.com/platform-partners.

About Monotype

Monotype Imaging Inc. is a global leader in typography and branding, offering design assets, technology solutions, and expert insights to empower brand expression and engagement. The company partners with leading type foundries to deliver the broadest inventory of high-quality typefaces in the world.

Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Kittl

Kittl is the AI-powered design platform used by creators and brands worldwide. It brings modern creative AI tools and powerful graphic design features together in one workspace, from rough prompt to refined design, mockup, and finished asset. Further information is available at kittl.com.

Media Contacts:

Charlotte Simcock

Head of Global Public Relations for Monotype – Global

Charlotte.Simcock@monotype.com

ThoughtLDR for Monotype

monotype@thoughtldr.com

Tanja Koschade

KOSCHADE PR for Monotype – DACH

tanja@koschadepr.de

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SOURCE Monotype