Monkey Island LNG Secures A 20-Year Natural Gas Supply Deal with Investment-Grade Supplier; Advancing U.S. Gulf Coast LNG Project

Monkey Island LNG (“MILNG”) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with an investment-grade natural gas supplier to support Phase 1 (15.6 MTPA) of MILNG’s proposed LNG export facility located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. While the supplier’s name remains confidential, the agreement validates the significant support Monkey Island LNG has attracted from top-tier natural gas suppliers. It also marks a pivotal step on the path towards Final Investment Decision (FID), advancing MILNG’s commercial progress and further de-risking its approximately $25 billion infrastructure plan.

“Securing a 20-year commitment from a major supplier represents another critical milestone for Monkey Island LNG,” said Greg Michaels, CEO of MILNG. “MILNG’s proprietary TrueCost LNG™ model is designed to upend traditional opaque LNG pricing by delivering full transparency, lower lifecycle costs, and complete alignment of interests between producer, buyer, and investors. We look forward to building on this partnership and welcoming additional suppliers to join us in reshaping how LNG projects are structured and contracted globally.”

The company’s transparent TrueCost LNG™ model continues to resonate with global partners seeking clarity in pricing, alignment in incentives, and long-term reliability in supply. The MILNG executive team is currently engaging with additional natural gas suppliers to expand its feedstock portfolio and further de-risk its project development.

“With the project’s technology selected, fuel supply secured, and market demand validated, we’re executing on all pillars required to advance the project to FID,” added Michaels. “This is LNG done differently – and done right.”

The project’s strategic location in Louisiana and its 246-acre site offers direct access to prolific natural gas production basins and deepwater marine access, enabling highly efficient logistics and low-cost LNG exports. MILNG sits approximately 70 miles from Henry Hub, the U.S. natural gas distribution hub and the benchmark pricing point for natural gas futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

Key Highlights

20-year gas supply secured with investment-grade supplier

Built on MILNG’s proprietary TrueCost LNG™ model for cost transparency and commercial alignment

Supports Phase 1 of MILNG’s 15.6 MTPA LNG export project

Project is located near Henry Hub with direct access to prolific gas basins and deepwater marine routes

MILNG facility will use ConocoPhillips’ (“COP”) Optimized Cascade® liquefaction technology

Signed Master Services Agreement with McDermot for engineering and planning services

About Monkey Island LNG

Monkey Island LNG (“MILNG”) is a private company addressing the global energy crisis and growing demand for LNG through the development of critically needed U.S. natural gas infrastructure. Its flagship project, located on Monkey Island in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, sits just 2 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico near abundant gas supply and features a proven and stable liquefaction technology of COP, an innovative commercial structure, and a low-cost construction plan leveraging an industry-proven EPC contractor. For more information, go to www.monkeyislandlng.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. These include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected scope, design, and timing of the Monkey Island LNG project; the execution, terms, and timing of definitive agreements; anticipated commercial progress; and other future events or developments.

Although Monkey Island LNG (“MILNG”) believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove correct. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These risks include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, credit and capital markets, and industry norms; failure to successfully execute or complete contracts; changes in project scope, design, or schedules; availability of qualified personnel and resources; contract modifications, cancellations, or disputes; and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. MILNG undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

