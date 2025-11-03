Mongolia Growth Announces Closing of KEDM Transaction and Transfer to the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (TSX-V:YAK)(“MGG” or the “Company“) announced today that, further to its news releases dated August 28, 2025, September 26, 2025 and October 8, 2025, the Company has completed the sale of its KEDM business for consideration of the assumption of all obligations related to the deferred revenues associated with the KEDM business up to and including October 31, 2025, totaling approximately CAD$845,000 (the “KEDM Transaction“). The Company continues to work towards the closing of its office property in Rincon, Puerto Rico.

As a result of the completion of the KEDM Transaction, effective November 5, 2025, the Company’s exchange listing will be transferred to the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. The trading symbol for the Company will change from YAK to YAK.H. There is no change in the Company’s name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

