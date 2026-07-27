Moneymaker Bubble Effect Tournament Runs on Americas Cardroom

The $0.10 online poker event guarantees $10,000 and awards a $2,650 Venom seat to the bubble finisher.

Americas Cardroom will host The Moneymaker Bubble Effect on Tuesday, July 28, at 8:30 p.m. ET, featuring a $10,000 guaranteed prize pool and a buy-in of $0.10.

In addition to competing for a share of the guaranteed prize pool, the player eliminated directly on the money bubble will receive a $2,650 seat to one of Americas Cardroom’s upcoming Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms.

The tournament concept was inspired by Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker’s bubble finish in the 2026 World Series of Poker Main Event.

The Moneymaker Bubble Effect will run alongside a live watch party hosted by Moneymaker on Americas Cardroom’s official Twitch channel. The stream begins at 7 p.m. ET and will feature Moneymaker’s reactions and analysis of ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 WSOP Main Event.

Moneymaker won the 2003 WSOP Main Event after qualifying through an $86 online satellite. He defeated Sammy Farha heads-up and earned the tournament’s $2.5 million first-place prize.

His victory helped establish the “Moneymaker Effect,” which encouraged more players to qualify online for major live poker tournaments.

During the Tuesday, July 28 stream, viewers will also receive information about an exclusive first-time deposit bonus and reload bonus.

The upcoming Dual Mystery Bounty Venoms are part of Americas Cardroom’s 25th Anniversary celebration and feature $15 million in combined guarantees.

The $12 Million Guaranteed No-Limit Hold’em Mystery Bounty Venom includes a $500,000 top bounty. The $3 Million Guaranteed Pot-Limit Omaha Mystery Bounty Venom features a $250,000 top bounty.

Players can follow the tournament action and watch the live broadcast on Americas Cardroom’s official Twitch channel.

About Americas Cardroom

Americas Cardroom is one of the world’s leading online poker destinations, serving players since 2001. Known for major tournament series, innovative promotions, and a commitment to the poker community, the company is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2026 while continuing to expand its tournament offerings and deliver world-class online poker experiences to players across the globe.

Jason Clark

Chief Marketing Officer

support@acrpoker.eu

SOURCE: Americas Cardroom

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire