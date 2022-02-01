Monash University Launches Digital ID Card, Enabled by Transact Campus

The university is the first to implement the award-winning technology for its students and staff in Australia*

Students and staff with a digital M-Pass can use their iPhone, Apple Watch, and Android devices to complete any action that previously required a physical ID card. Students simply hold their device near a reader to securely enter campus buildings and facilities, make purchases (e.g., print documents and order food), access transportation and more.

“The new digital M-Pass stored in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet and enabled by Transact Mobile Credential enhances door access and contactless payment capabilities by putting student IDs right on student and staff’s mobile devices,” noted Nancy Langer, CEO at Transact. “Monash can issue the digital M-Pass remotely without the need to see students in-person or print physical cards, creating a safer, more cost-effective, and more environmentally friendly process.”

To set up the digital M-Pass, Monash students and staff simply need to download the eAccounts app, authenticate with their university credentials, and then add to Apple Wallet on iPhone or Apple Watch, or Google Wallet on Android phones. iPhone and Apple Watch users who add their mobile M-Pass to Apple Wallet can enable Express Mode, allowing them to access locations with just a tap without the need to unlock or even wake up their device. If an iPhone needs to be charged, users can still use their device to access campus facilities for up to five hours with Power Reserve.

“Monash University prides itself on the early adoption and development of new user-convenient technologies and strives to continuously improve student and staff experiences. We’re proud to be at the forefront of a modern, more efficient way for students and staff to engage with our campus facilities and services,” says Peter Marshall, Chief Operating Officer, and Senior Vice-President at Monash University.

Transact Mobile Credential illustrates Transact’s commitment to reimagining the campus experience.

About Transact

Transact is the leader in innovative payment and mobile credential solutions for a connected campus. Its highly configurable, mobile-centric campus technology ecosystem simplifies the student experience across the full spectrum of student life. Transact’s offerings include integrated solutions for tuition and other student expense payments, multi-purpose campus IDs, and campus commerce. With a long-standing reputation in the education community, Transact proudly serves over 12 million students across more than 1,850 client institutions. Its fintech solutions facilitate $49 billion in payments annually and have enabled more than 160 million contactless mobile wallet transactions and $293 million in mobile orders in less than three years. For more information, visit www.transactcampus.com.

About Monash University

For more than 60 years, we’ve been working to change the world.



We’re tackling climate change, developing new drugs to save millions of lives, using virtual reality to treat addiction, bringing sight to the visually impaired, and so much more.

Our work improves health, solves complex global challenges and empowers whole communities.



We’re working every day to create real, lasting global change and we encourage and challenge our students to be at the forefront of innovating for a better future.



Combining world-leading teaching, research, facilities and experiences, Monash University ranks in the world’s top 100 universities.

