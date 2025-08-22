Momentum Advisors Launches Specialized Financial Services for Athletes Led by Will Platt, CFP(R)

Momentum Advisors , one of the largest minority-owned Registered Investment Advisory firms in the country, is proud to spotlight its groundbreaking financial planning practice tailored specifically for professional and collegiate athletes. Spearheaded by Will Platt, CFP®, Head of Financial Planning and Managing Partner, this initiative is transforming how athletes manage their wealth, reduce tax liabilities, and build long-term financial security.

A former collegiate football player himself, Will Platt understands the unique financial challenges athletes face. Many are unaware that their earnings, often paid as 1099 independent contractors, qualify as self-employment income-unlocking powerful tax planning opportunities. Through Momentum’s athlete-focused services, Platt helps clients establish legitimate business structures, contribute to retirement plans, and assemble a trusted team of accountants, bookkeepers, agents, and attorneys. The goal: to help athletes keep more of their hard-earned money and build sustainable wealth.

“Too many athletes are left vulnerable due to a lack of financial literacy and guidance,” says Platt. “We’re not just managing money-we’re building financial ecosystems that empower athletes to thrive beyond the game.”

Momentum Advisors was founded in 2012 by Allan Boomer , a former Vice President at Goldman Sachs, with a mission to deliver objective, client-first financial advice. The firm now manages over $400 million in assets, serving both individuals and charitable organizations. Its growth has been fueled by a commitment to excellence, not scale, and a refusal to compromise on integrity.

Will Platt joined the firm in 2014 and quickly became a driving force behind its financial planning division. His leadership has been instrumental in expanding Momentum’s capabilities, which now include comprehensive planning, investment management, and outsourced CIO services for nonprofits and foundations. The firm also offers expertise in franchising and insurance through its affiliated entities.

Beyond his work with Momentum, Platt is deeply committed to financial education. He leads a financial literacy internship program for Rutgers football players and is a founding member of the College of William & Mary’s NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) collective-advancing financial empowerment for student-athletes navigating the new landscape of collegiate endorsements.

Momentum Advisors continues to innovate in the financial services space, including hosting a popular weekly podcast on wealth creation and entrepreneurship. With Platt’s athlete-focused initiative, the firm is once again proving its dedication to serving underserved communities with excellence, empathy, and expertise.

For athletes seeking to take control of their financial future, Momentum Advisors offers more than just advice-it offers a game plan.

