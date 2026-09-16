MojoAuth Scales Passwordless Authentication Platform to 150,000 Requests Per Second

Company adds silent mobile authentication as AI-native products drive concentrated login traffic

MojoAuth, a passwordless customer identity and access management (CIAM) provider, today announced that its authentication platform now sustains 150,000 authentication requests per second and has added silent mobile authentication, a method that verifies a user’s phone number over the mobile data connection without sending a one-time code.

The company said the throughput expansion responds to a change in how customer traffic arrives. Authentication load is rarely evenly distributed. A consumer application with two million registered users may authenticate a few thousand people per minute on an ordinary day and several hundred thousand in the minutes following a product launch, an outage recovery or a regional session expiry event.

AI-native products compress that pattern further. Agentic and API-driven workloads authenticate machine to machine at rates no human login curve produces, and they arrive in bursts tied to inference jobs rather than to user behavior.

“Authentication is the only part of the stack that cannot degrade gracefully,” said Dev Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer of MojoAuth. “If a database slows down, a page loads late. If the login endpoint rate-limits, the product is closed. Teams do not get to choose the week their traffic multiplies, so the authentication layer has to be the piece they never come back to.”

CUSTOMER SCALE WITHOUT RE-ARCHITECTURE

LogicBalls, an AI content generation and detection platform, evaluated four identity providers in March 2024 before selecting MojoAuth. In a published engineering retrospective, the company reported growth from 4,000 to 250,000 monthly active users across 50 countries within eight months, a 62-fold increase. LogicBalls also reported eliminating all password reset support tickets, which had previously accounted for 35 percent of total support volume, reducing login time from 23 seconds to four seconds, and saving more than $20,000 annually in authentication-related costs. Six authentication methods were deployed through a single software development kit in three weeks.

According to MojoAuth, the integration LogicBalls wrote at 4,000 users is the one still operating today, with no migration window or second authentication vendor added as the growth curve steepened.

SILENT MOBILE AUTHENTICATION

MojoAuth’s newly added silent mobile authentication verifies a phone number directly over the carrier data connection. No text message is delivered and no code is entered, removing both the per-message cost and the interception and SIM-swap exposure associated with SMS one-time passcodes.

The addition follows the July 2025 update to NIST Special Publication 800-63-4, under which SMS one-time passcodes do not satisfy AAL2 phishing-resistant requirements, while passkeys and FIDO2 hardware keys do.

“The industry spent a decade making users prove they exist by copying a code from one screen to another,” Kumar said. “The methods that replace it have to be invisible to the user and cheaper to operate, or nobody adopts them at scale. That is the standard we are building against.”

PLATFORM AND PRICING

MojoAuth supports passkeys, email and SMS one-time passcodes, WhatsApp one-time passcodes, time-based one-time passcodes, magic links, silent mobile authentication and social login from Google, Apple and Facebook, all through a single OIDC-compliant integration and one session model.

The company’s permanent free plan covers up to 25,000 monthly active users with core passwordless methods including email one-time passcodes and magic links. Passkeys, adaptive multifactor authentication, bot detection and single sign-on are available on the Business Pro plan, which begins at $50 per month. Pricing is based on monthly active users rather than registered accounts.

MojoAuth’s MojoShield Zero-Store architecture does not write passwords or personally identifiable information to authentication servers. The company’s Enterprise plan carries a 99.9999 percent uptime service level agreement, and the platform compliant with SOC 2, ISO 27001 and HIPAA standard.

Additional detail on authentication methods and implementation is available at https://mojoauth.com/docs.

ABOUT MOJOAUTH

MojoAuth provides passwordless customer identity and access management for developers and high-growth companies. The platform replaces passwords with passkeys, one-time passcodes, magic links, silent mobile authentication and social login through a single API, serving customers across software, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare and media. MojoAuth is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. More information is available at https://mojoauth.com.

CONTACT

MojoAuth Communications

press@mojoauth.com

SOURCE: MojoAuth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire