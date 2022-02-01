Moises Taps Veteran Music Business Attorney Seth Goldstein to Navigate the Legal Complexities of AI-driven Technology

Leading the effort to build a regulated infrastructure for the AI-driven music industry, leading AI-powered music platform Moises has tapped business and legal affairs executive and attorney Seth Goldstein to serve as in-house legal counsel. With over 16 years of experience in the music industry, Seth will help Moises navigate the legal complexities of emerging business opportunities brought about by AI.

The development of AI technology in the music industry has come such a long way in a short amount of time that it can be easy to forget that the way existing copyright laws apply to these technologies is still an open discussion in the industry. Labels, publishers, PROs, music services, and content creators all have a stake in this new legal landscape, but their interests are not always aligned. Understanding the intricacies of copyright law from all perspectives is critical for any music company dealing with AI-powered technologies.

“Moises is serious about approaching AI the right way and that’s why we’ve hired Seth,” says Moises Co-founder and CEO Geraldo Ramos. “With his extensive work in the music industry, his expertise is exactly what we need to offer the best support to the music industry and all of its stakeholders.”

Seth began his legal career at MediaNet, an advanced music distribution and rights platform purpose-built to get music services to market quickly and fulfill the needs of the rightsholders for security, reporting, and proper royalty payments. There he partnered with labels, publishers, PROs, and DSPs to launch over 100 music services on the platform. Next, he served as General Counsel and Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs for Dataclef, a commercial venture of SOCAN (The Society of Composers, Authors and Music Publishers of Canada). Seth was later hired as the Head of Business Affairs at Audible Magic, an intermediary between rightsholders and social media platforms that manages content ID for distributors, before joining Utopia Music as Vice President of Business & Legal Affairs.

“I’ve always sat between users and creators and tried to balance those relationships from the middle,” explains Goldstein. “Everyone can benefit from AI in different ways so we must find a way to use this technology to innovate in the market while protecting the interests of rightsholders and artists. I am excited to join a company that has committed itself to the responsible and ethical use of AI.”

“Seth and I first began working together at MediaNet in 2011, launching music services ranging from radio streaming to multi-national subscription services to directly licensed games,” says Matt Henninger, Vice President of Sales and Development at Moises. “Since then, Seth has worked in every corner of the music industry that can benefit from the development of AI. His breadth of expertise will prove invaluable to the Moises team as we continue to grow.

About Moises

