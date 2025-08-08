Modular Medical Announces Next-Generation Pivot Insulin Pump at ADCES and Introduction of Level Ex Gamified Training Collaboration

-Debuting a “coming soon” campaign for tubeless Pivot patch pump

– Expects special 510(k) filing for Pivot product in October

– Will introduce first level of its gamified training application developed by Level Ex, developers of the Level One diabetes-management game

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:MODD) (“Modular Medical” or the “Company”), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult “almost-pumpers” with its user-friendly and affordable design, today announced its participation at the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists (“ADCES”) Conference, which is being held in Phoenix, Arizona from August 8 to August 11, 2025. With over 11,000 members, the ADCES is a national network of diabetes care and education specialists working to optimize clinical outcomes for people with diabetes.

“The ADCES conference is an ideal location for us to showcase our next-generation patch pump, branded as Pivot, for which we plan to file for U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) clearance in October 2025. Diabetes care and education specialists are crucial in offering and prescribing pumps to achieve improved clinical outcomes, and we believe they will appreciate the user-friendly design of the Pivot pump and our focus on making diabetes care simpler to learn and manage for our targeted audience of Almost Pumpers,” stated Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical.

Modular Medical will also showcase the first playable level of the new Pivot pump gamified training module, which is being developed by Level Ex. Level Ex (powered by Relevate) is the developer of numerous medical games, including Level One, a game designed to teach the basics of caring for diabetes. Level One is endorsed by Breakthrough T1D, a leading global type 1 diabetes research and advocacy organization.

Gamification has been proven to make medical training more effective, be more efficient for the clinician and dramatically improve retention of knowledge. Complexity, including support for technology, is a key issue in pump uptake and continues to serve as a barrier to adoption, impacting both the patient and provider.

Sam Glassenberg, CEO of Level Ex, commented “Level One is free because diabetes mastery shouldn’t come with a price tag. Modular Medical is breaking barriers too – bringing pump therapy to more people through smart, accessible design. Together, we intend to make diabetes management simpler and more inclusive.” Glassenberg continued, “People learn best through play – and we believe they want to learn about insulin pumps the same way. In Level One, players aren’t just mastering diabetes management through gameplay – they’re asking to ‘play’ with pumps: to explore how they work, understand their benefits, and build confidence before using them in real life. Our partnership with Modular Medical helps make that possible.”

A trailer showing the gameplay is now available for viewing on the Modular Medical website (modular-medical.com) in the investor section. Modular Medical currently expects the training modules for the Pivot pump to be available coincident with the launch of the product in 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. including but not limited to, the timing of submission of the Pivot product for FDA clearance and commercial launch; the Company’s ability to convert patients to use its pump products; the occurrence of future events or circumstances, successful development of Modular Medical’s proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical’s products and services, anticipated consumer demand for the Company’s products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, and general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical’s SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical’s views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond “superusers” and providing “diabetes care for the rest of us.”

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

All trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire