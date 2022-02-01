MOCEAN’s New CEO and Execs Apply Hollywood Marketing Expertise to Grow Brand Business by 250% including Lucid Motors, Wynn Las Vegas and Riot Games

Michael McIntyre appointed as CEO. Craig Murray named Executive Chairman

Adam Rosenblatt and Erica Coates named respective Presidents of Entertainment and Brand

Allan Gungormez promoted to Chief Strategy Officer

MOCEAN, the Los Angeles-based veteran entertainment agency, today announces new executive leadership changes and a new strategic business structure designed to take advantage of its rapid growth in entertainment and consumer brand categories.

In the planned management transition, owner and CEO Craig Murray will become Executive Chairman of MOCEAN, LLC. In this new role, Murray will direct the overall vision and goals of the agency, assemble and lead a new external board of directors, and oversee the rollout of MOCEAN’s first-ever company-wide strategic plan.

MOCEAN’s Executive Chairman, Craig Murray, said, “As agency owner for the past 37 years, I’ve been fortunate to have been surrounded by many of the industry’s absolute best creative and business executives. Bringing our entertainment expertise to the brand space has generated explosive growth for MOCEAN. The time is right to give Michael and this next generation of leadership the opportunity to further accelerate our evolution from tiny trailer house to global creative agency.”

Succeeding Murray as CEO will be long-time MOCEAN President Michael McIntyre. A 25-year company veteran, McIntyre will drive the agency’s continued expansion across its various creative, strategy, digital/social, brand marketing, graphic design and original content creation units.

Additionally, Chief Creative Officer Adam Rosenblatt will be elevated to President of MOCEAN Entertainment. Chief Operating Officer Erica Coates will become President of MOCEAN Integrated & Brands. Allan Gungormez, current head of MOCEAN’s O2 digital strategy team, will be promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for the agency while Greg Harrison, Chief Creative Officer, and Roshone Harmon, Chief Financial Officer, will round out the senior executive team.

MOCEAN’s moves result from a 250% increase in its consumer brand business since 2019 including new assignments from Lucid Motors, Wynn Las Vegas, T-Mobile, Disney Alliances, The Cheesecake Factory, and Riot Games. MOCEAN’s entertainment practice also expanded, with high-profile campaigns for Paramount’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”, Marvel’s “Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, Searchlight’s “The Menu” and Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental”.

MOCEAN’s Chief Executive Officer Michael McIntyre said, “We’ve come a long way from MOCEAN’s humble start as a tiny, design-focused boutique, a block from Venice Beach. 23 years ago, Craig trusted this brash, young creative director with big dreams and no clue how to run a business. Thanks to his amazing mentorship and guidance, we’ve built an incredible, diverse and highly respected brand, of which I’m very proud.”

To learn more about MOCEAN visit www.moceanla.com.

About MOCEAN



Three-time “Entertainment Agency of the Year” award-winner MOCEAN is a unique collaboration of creative, production and strategy experts working together under one roof. Our teams of copywriters, designers, film directors, editors, animators, social strategists, and more have re-defined the modern agency experience from start to finish. Partnering directly with media giants and brands such as Disney, Netflix, Lucid Motors, The Cheesecake Factory, Amazon, Apple, and Warner Bros. Discovery — MOCEAN is recognized for creating the kind of strikingly original campaigns that energize audiences and consumers alike. Visit www.moceanla.com to learn more.

