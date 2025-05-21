Mobius Risk Group Wins Technology Firm of the Year at Energy Risk Awards 2025

Mobius Risk Group, a leader in commodity and energy risk management solutions, has been awarded Technology Firm of the Year at the prestigious Energy Risk Awards 2025. This recognition celebrates the company’s successful transformation of its advisory expertise into powerful technology solutions that help energy and commodity market participants navigate today’s complex challenges.

The Energy Risk Awards are globally recognized as a benchmark of excellence in the energy risk management and trading sector. The Technology Firm of the Year award specifically honors companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation in developing technology solutions that address critical industry needs.

“This is a huge shift for us – we’re now on a mission to capture our wealth of knowledge, our thinking and analytics, and put it into technology products that firms can use to scale their businesses,” said Eric Melvin, founder and chief executive officer of Mobius Risk Group. “We see many gaps right now where technology can really solve problems and drive efficiency, so we want to get the tools into people’s hands.”

Energy and commodity market participants currently face numerous challenges, from extreme price volatility to increasingly complex transportation logistics, from credit constraints to evolving environmental regulations. Mobius Risk Group’s cloud-based risk management platform, RiskNet, along with its modular product offerings, enables clients to apply Mobius’s approach, thinking, and analytics to various elements of their business.

“Being able to visualize outcomes is far more powerful than just expressing it numerically,” said Melvin. “With our tools, companies can anticipate the full cost of their carbon obligations on their business and gain visibility into the most cost-effective ways of reducing it, whether that be operational changes or offsetting. That way they can properly allocate carbon to their cost structure.”

Founded in 2002, Mobius Risk Group has built a reputation for blending technology, robust data and analytics, and bespoke commodity risk strategies to manage potential risks and opportunities for its clients. The company’s RiskNet platform encompasses crude oil, natural gas, gas-to-liquids, power, metals, and carbon markets globally, integrating physical and financial positions with internal business data and external fundamental data.

“We collaborate closely with clients to understand their specific needs, whether for hedge strategy optimization, midstream contract analysis, or market scenario modeling,” said Melvin. “We then configure analytics modules that integrate with their existing workflows.”

This award follows previous recognitions from Energy Risk Magazine, including Commodity Research House of the Year in 2022 and Data and Analytics House of the Year in 2021 and 2024, and CTRM House of the Year in 2023, demonstrating Mobius Risk Group’s consistent leadership in innovation.

About Mobius Risk Group

Mobius Risk Group, LLC is an independent commodity and energy risk advisory and technology firm based in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2002, Mobius blends technology, robust data and analytics, and bespoke commodity risk strategies to manage the potential risks and opportunities in businesses affected by commodities.

