Mobius Labs to Showcase Latest AI-based Metadata Video Tagging Solution with Visual DNA at NAB 2023

At NAB 2023 on booth W1578, Mobius Labs, a developer of next-generation AI-powered metadata technology, will demonstrate the latest version of Visual DNA, the company’s unique AI-based metadata solution that can be deployed on premises or in the cloud. NAB attendees will also see a new suite of complementary audio tools with state-of-the-art speech-to-text and English translation capabilities that further improve asset management workflows and increases the value of an organization’s content.

“It’s never been more important for media organisations to harness the valuable potential of their content libraries and Visual DNA is the industry’s fastest, most cost-effective, flexible and customizable AI metadata solution for adding descriptive metadata to content,” said Jeremy Deaner, COO, Mobius Labs.

Visual DNA reduces the processing cost of video ingest, tagging, search and archive. Mobius’ unique one-pass process creates an ultra-compact description of video frames (in essence, the Visual DNA) that is around 1,500 times smaller than the corresponding 4k video. Once assigned, Visual DNA can effectively enable users to turn back time by re-indexing 1 hour of content in under 10 seconds. Thus, tags can always be kept up to date with new metadata using custom trained AI without requiring further ingest and poorly indexed archives become a thing of the past.

In parallel it can generate highly accurate audio transcripts in 30+ languages and optionally translate them into English without having to rely on separate natural language processing modules as required by traditional cloud-based vendors.

“Visual DNA offers the most advanced AI technology to help content owners organize and find video and audio content like never before. Our system can recognize highly detailed tags, faces, expressions, and generate transcripts from audio tracks in multiple languages at lightning speed, making it one of the most efficient and affordable solutions available. With Visual DNA, new AI capabilities can be added with very low computational costs, enabling users to future-proof their AI strategy and ensure that their content remains organized and easy to find, no matter how much they have,” said Appu Shaji, CEO and Chief Scientist at Mobius Labs. “To put things into perspective, Visual DNA’s technology can analyze an hour of video content and generate new metadata using custom-trained AI or newer AI modules in less than 10 seconds, while only requiring 30MB of storage.”

While automating content ingest workflows helps organizations efficiently manage their media, doing so without an AI-based intelligent tagging system risks losing track of valuable content in the archive. “Many organizations struggle to monetize existing content,” says Jeremy Deaner, COO, Mobius Labs. “Having a comprehensive metadata tagging strategy in place ensures that valuable content is never out of reach.”

