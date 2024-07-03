Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market to Transcend USD 114.36 Billion Valuation by 2031-end On the Back of Surging Sales of Smartphones| SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — According to SkyQuest, the global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market size was valued at USD 13.4 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 17 billion in 2023 to USD 114.36 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) refers to the operation of AI models simply on-device without the need for external servers or internet connectivity. Advancements in semiconductor technology and artificial intelligence technology are highly crucial in determining the future of mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market going forward. Targeting the right segment is highly important for any mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market player to maximize their business potential and this is why segmental analysis is highly vital for informed decision-making. The global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is segmented into technology node, application, and region.

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 17 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 114.36 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 26.9% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Technology Node and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Development of novel blockchain AI solutions that give benefits of both technologies involved Key Market Opportunities Advancements in AI Platforms is Propelling Sales Key Market Drivers High Sales of Smartphones Driving Market Growth

Segments covered in Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market are as follows:

Technology Node 7 nm, 10nm, 20-28nm, Others



Application Smartphones, Cameras, Drones, Automobile, Robotics, AR/VR, Others (Smart Boards, Laptops, PCs)



Better Speed and Low Power Consumption Allows 10nm Processors to Be Highly Popular

Growing demand for mobile AI devices around the world has boosted the need for better and more advanced processors and semiconductors. 10 nm technology has emerged as a preferred one when it comes to mobile artificial intelligence (AI) devices owing to its faster performance and better efficiency as compared to other technology nodes. The low cost of 10 nm AI chips also allows them to be used in budget-friendly smartphones and thereby contributes to a higher market share of this segment as well. Mobile artificial intelligence (AI) companies should invest in this segment to maximize their revenue generation potential in the long run.

Meanwhile, 7 nm technology is anticipated to be the most lucrative segment for companies targeting the future market. Investing in the development of faster, smarter, and more efficient 7 nm technology will pay off big time for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market players in the long run. Growing transistor density in 7 nm chips for advanced AI applications will also create new opportunities for market players via this segment through 2031 and beyond.

Smartphones Take the Lead in Terms of Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption

There probably isn’t a more popular or widely used mobile device than smartphones. The robust popularity of smartphones and their unbelievably high sales have made them a key application for mobile AI companies around the world. AI-enabled smartphones are the new trend, and this is why more and more smartphone companies are investing in the development of novel mobile AI solutions. Increasing integration of smartphone features with AI is opening a wide window of opportunity for all mobile artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Reality is changing and mobile artificial intelligence will have a key role in this change going forward. Virtual reality, augmented reality, and mixed reality technologies are blurring the lines between virtual and real worlds. Empowering these devices with mobile AI solutions will create a whole new level of immersion that could redefine the world’s digital experience. Integration of multiple advanced technologies is a key trend that will further offer new application scope for mobile artificial intelligence (AI) companies.

Mobile AI companies have significant opportunities for growth as AI becomes increasingly integrated into various aspects of life. To maximize long-term returns on investment, these companies should prioritize advancing 10nm technology for smartphones.

