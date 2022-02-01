Mobil 1 50th Anniversary: Ready for What’s Next

Throughout 2024, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand will celebrate its 50-year automotive legacy with special activations spotlighting historic, current and new relationships with OEMs, motorsports partners, and more

Beginning as the first full synthetic automotive motor oil and later expanding into a line of Mobil 1 branded oils, the Mobil 1 brand has been at the forefront of engine protection for gas-powered and more recently, hybrid and electric cars delivering unmatched quality and performance for the past five decades. Today, Mobil 1™ is the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand with an unwavering commitment to innovation, collaboration and customers. With this iconic brand, ExxonMobil is excited to continue shaping the future of engine protection and performance.

One of the central components driving the celebration of Mobil 1 in this milestone year is a short film to encapsulate the brand’s journey. ExxonMobil has partnered with former Formula 1 racer and McLaren driver David Coulthard for the video to guide audiences in an immersive journey through the Mobil 1 brand’s evolution, influential collaborations and technological achievements.

Throughout the 2024 motorsports season, the Mobil 1 brand will celebrate its legacy with a series of specially designed liveries and other highlights of the Mobil 1 brand’s extensive racing history.

“ ExxonMobil takes great pride in the Mobil 1 brand’s legacy as a revolutionary synthetic motor oil,” said Laura Bustard, Mobil 1 Global Brand Manager. “ From its inception 50 years ago, Mobil 1 motor oil has consistently set the standard for quality and performance and will continue to improve and excel for the next 50 years. Anyone with any knowledge of the automotive space or racing knows how iconic this brand has been and will be.”

The Mobil 1 brand’s journey through the last 50 years is a testament to ExxonMobil’s ability to push boundaries and their commitment to performance and sustainability. Mobil 1 has become the trusted choice of leading automakers, professional racers, and millions of drivers worldwide. The Mobil 1 brand’s advanced oil formulations provide unparalleled protection against engine wear, extending engine life and reducing maintenance costs for consumers.

ExxonMobil recognizes that the Mobil 1 brand’s success is not just a product of superior technology but a result of close collaboration with leading automakers, racing teams, and industry experts. These collaborations have allowed Mobil 1 to continually evolve and set new industry standards.

“ The Mobil 1 brand remains dedicated to maintaining and growing meaningful relationships,” said Robert Shearer, Director of Global Sponsorships. “ As we move forward into the future, we are excited to see a continuation of the collaborative innovation and intelligence that stems from our work with automakers, racing teams and other great partners. Track to road technology is seen with each improvement to Mobil 1 motor oil.”

