MMSI Unveils Bold Rebrand to Rainstorm Direct in Celebration of 40 Years of Innovation

New Identity Reflects Growth and Vision for Performance-Focused TV Media Agency

PORTLAND, Ore., May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MMSI, a leading force in the direct response television (DRTV) and connected TV (CTV) media buying industry, proudly announces its rebrand to Rainstorm Direct. This milestone celebrates its 40th anniversary and marks decades of delivering quick, impactful growth through performance-focused media and creative for a variety of brands. In the last year, the agency grew billings by 28% year-over-year and an average of 16% year-over-year over the last five years.

Founded in 1985, MMSI is one of the most successful DRTV and CTV agencies in the U.S., as well as one of the largest buyers of guaranteed-performance TV media. Clients are typically DTC brands that have hit a plateau in their digital acquisition efforts and are looking to boost reach by adding linear TV and digital video to their media mix. In recent years, the agency has expanded offerings to include guaranteed CPM and outcome opportunities including calls, leads, orders and website visits. The rebrand to Rainstorm Direct honors their legacy while embracing emerging opportunities in a rapidly evolving digital video landscape.

“This rebrand is more than a new name—it’s a reflection of who we’ve become and where we’re headed,” said Kaila Vallee, Executive Vice President of Rainstorm Direct. “For 40 years, we’ve been successfully driving sales and building brands at scale through our specialized approach enabled by longstanding media relationships, proprietary technology and an in-depth understanding of the complex media landscape. The new name – Rainstorm Direct – represents our relentless drive to keep innovating and help brands grow.”

Rainstorm Direct features a modern logo, dynamic visuals, and a refreshed website, all designed to embody the agency’s disruptive and agile spirit.

About Rainstorm Direct

Rainstorm Direct is a performance-focused TV media agency that delivers transformational growth for clients. With 40 years of industry expertise, the agency specializes in DRTV and CTV as a proven, cost-effective way for brands to reach large audiences and turn their investment into leads and sales. Clients include Lume, ClearCaptions, DealDash, Harry’s, Adaptive Health, Mando and USAA. For more information, visit rainstormdirect.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

