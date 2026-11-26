MKANGO MAGNETIC MATERIALS LIMITED ANNOUNCES CPTK SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH MKANGO RARE EARTHS LIMITED

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited (formerly Mkango Resources Ltd.) (AIM:MKA)(TSXV:MKA) (“Mkango”) announces that, at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of Crown PropTech Acquisitions (OTC:CPTKW) (“CPTK”) held on November 25, 2026 (the “Extraordinary General Meeting”), CPTK’s shareholders approved the proposed business combination between CPTK and Mkango’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Mkango Rare Earths Limited (f/k/a Lancaster Exploration Limited) (“MKAR”) (the “Proposed Business Combination”), together with the merger proposal and, on an advisory and non-binding basis only, each of the non-binding governance proposals and the equity incentive plan proposal described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus filed by CPTK with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 4, 2026, as supplemented on November 20, 2026 (the “Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). Each proposal received more than 99.9 percent of the votes cast. Holders of 6,848,841 CPTK ordinary shares, representing approximately 92.75 percent of the voting power as at the October 30, 2026 record date, were present in person or by proxy.

In connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, holders of 64,745 CPTK Class A ordinary shares, representing approximately 13.4 percent of the Class A ordinary shares outstanding, exercised their right to redeem their shares for a pro rata portion of the funds in CPTK’s trust account. As a result, approximately US$786,900 (approximately US$12.15 per share) will be paid out of the trust account and approximately US$5.09 million will remain in it. That amount will increase if any redemption requests are reversed with CPTK’s approval before closing.

CPTK has reported the voting results and redemptions in a current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 25, 2026 (the “Form 8-K”), which is available on EDGAR at the following hyperlink: sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1827899/000121390026124181/ea0313551-8k425_crown.htm.

Completion of the Proposed Business Combination remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the other closing conditions, including approval of MKAR’s initial listing application by Nasdaq and the minimum cash condition. On closing, MKAR’s common shares and warrants are expected to list on Nasdaq under the symbols “MKAR” and “MKARW”. Nasdaq has not yet approved MKAR’s initial listing application, and there can be no assurance that it will do so.

Alexander Lemon, President of Mkango, commented: “We thank CPTK’s shareholders for their overwhelming support, which is a strong endorsement of MKAR’s strategy. Our focus is now on satisfying the remaining closing conditions, including Nasdaq’s approval of MKAR’s listing, and completing the business combination. On closing, MKAR shareholders will own an integrated rare earths platform, with a future mining project at Songwe Hill in Malawi and Rare Earths separation at the proposed Pulawy plant in Poland. Together these position MKAR as a growing alternative source of rare earths outside China. We will continue to work closely with the Government of Malawi to deliver lasting local benefits, which we believe is essential to building a stable, long-life operation. With access to US capital markets, we look forward to advancing Songwe Hill towards development as a Nasdaq-listed company.”

None of the Form 8-K, the registration statement on Form F-4 filed by MKAR (the “Form F-4”), the Proxy Statement/Prospectus or MKAR’s equivalent prospectus filing (collectively, the “Filings”) has been reviewed or approved by any Canadian or United Kingdom regulatory authority, constitutes a prospectus under Canadian or United Kingdom securities laws, or constitutes an offer of securities in those jurisdictions. The content of the Filings has not been approved by an authorised person within the meaning of the United Kingdom Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. Technical and scientific information in the Filings has been prepared in accordance with Regulation S-K under United States securities laws, which differs from National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Canadian readers are referred to Mkango’s “NI 43-101 Updated Technical Report on the Songwe Hill Rare Earth Element Project in Malawi”, with an effective date of June 30, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ on October 26, 2026.

About Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango’s corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito Limited (“Maginito”), which is owned 79.4 percent by Mkango and 20.6 percent by CoTec Holdings Corp. (“CoTec”), and the Remloy business acquired by its wholly owned German subsidiary, to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 percent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 percent indirect interest in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling and manufacturing in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 percent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Limited (“Mkango UK”), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical processing route.

Maginito and CoTec are also expanding Hydrogen Processing of Magnetic Scrap (“HPMS”) recycling technology into the United States via the 50/50 owned HyProMag USA joint venture company.

Remloy has developed a plant in Bitterfeld, Germany, which recycles end-of-life rare earth magnets via a melting process (medium loop rare earth magnet recycling) to produce neodymium-iron-boron (“NdFeB”) alloy powders for the bonded and hot deformed magnet markets, complementary to HyProMag’s short loop recycling process, to produce sintered magnets, and to Mkango UK’s long loop recycling process, to produce mixed rare earth carbonates and oxides.

Mkango currently owns 100 percent of the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi and the proposed Pulawy rare earths separation plant in Poland. On grant of the large-scale mining licence the Government of Malawi may elect to take a free 10 percent interest in the entity holding that licence. Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act, as has HyProMag GmbH. Songwe has also received Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. Government’s development finance institution, securing US$4.6 million in reimbursable funding for Front End Engineering and Design. MKAR has signed an Amended and Restated Business Combination Agreement dated September 2, 2026 (the “Business Combination Agreement”) with CPTK, pursuant to which MKAR, which will hold the Songwe Hill and Pulawy projects, is expected to become listed on Nasdaq, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions.

For more information, please visit www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com.

About Crown PropTech Acquisitions

CPTK is a Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated in 2020 as a special purpose acquisition company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For further information, visit www.crownproptech.com.

Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure

This news release contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon publication of this news release via a Regulatory Information Service, such inside information will be considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (within the meaning of those terms under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango, MKAR and CPTK, generally identifiable by words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “may”, “could”, “should”, “would” or “will”, or the negative connotations thereof.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding: any reversal of redemption requests and the resulting increase in the amount remaining in CPTK’s trust account; the expected listing of MKAR’s common shares and warrants on Nasdaq; the completion of the Proposed Business Combination; and the statements in the “About” sections regarding the development of Songwe Hill and Pulawy, their status as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act, the Development Funding from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the expansion of rare earth magnet recycling and magnet manufacturing operations in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, and the Remloy plant at Bitterfeld, Germany, including the complementarity of the Remloy, HyProMag and Mkango UK recycling processes.

In making these statements, Mkango and MKAR have applied material assumptions including: that required stock exchange, regulatory and other third party approvals will be obtained; that the conditions precedent to closing, including the minimum cash condition, will be satisfied or waived; and that no event will occur giving rise to a right of termination under the Business Combination Agreement dated September 2, 2026. Actual results may vary materially if these assumptions prove incorrect.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the failure to complete the Proposed Business Combination on the terms or within the timeframe contemplated, or at all, or by CPTK’s business combination deadline, and the failure to obtain any extension of that deadline; the failure to satisfy or obtain waiver of the conditions precedent to closing, including approval of the Business Combination Agreement by Mkango, satisfaction of the minimum cash condition, and receipt of required governmental, regulatory, stock exchange, court and other third party approvals; the cash available on closing; the inability to obtain additional financing on favourable terms, in an amount sufficient to satisfy the minimum cash condition, or at all; the exercise of termination rights under the Business Combination Agreement; the failure to obtain approval of MKAR’s initial listing application from Nasdaq, including as a result of the failure to obtain quotation of CPTK’s Class A ordinary shares on the OTC Markets or to meet Nasdaq’s market value and public float requirements; the failure to complete any PIPE financing, or to complete it in an amount or on terms sufficient to satisfy the minimum cash condition; volatility in the price of MKAR’s securities; market risks, including the price of rare earth materials; the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Proposed Business Combination on business relationships and performance; litigation, regulatory proceedings or shareholder actions arising in connection with the Proposed Business Combination; the consequences of the Proposed Business Combination for Mkango’s interests in Songwe Hill and Pulawy and for Mkango’s status on AIM and the TSX-V; and the anticipated benefits of the Proposed Business Combination not being realised in whole or in part.

Further factors include: the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill and Pulawy and the recycling plants being developed by Maginito in the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States; the drawdown and continued availability of the reimbursable Development Funding awarded by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, including changes in United States government policy or funding priorities; the retention of Strategic Project status under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act; governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for rare earths; geological, technical, permitting and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill and Pulawy; political, fiscal, legal, taxation, currency and other risks associated with operating in Malawi, Poland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States, and geopolitical impacts on markets and tariffs; the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale; competition and the availability of scrap supplies and other feedstock for Maginito’s and Remloy’s recycling activities; the integration of Remloy into the Mkango group and the realisation of the anticipated synergies; cost overruns, operational hazards and complexities in building and operating the plants; and the results of feasibility studies being less favourable than anticipated.

There can be no assurance that Nasdaq will approve MKAR’s listing application, that any PIPE financing will be completed or as to its size or terms, or that the Proposed Business Combination will be completed.

The foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers should also consider the risks described in the Filings, CPTK’s and MKAR’s other filings with the SEC and Mkango’s filings on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by applicable law, none of Mkango, MKAR or CPTK undertakes any obligation to update or revise them, or to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

Additional Information

The Filings and CPTK’s and MKAR’s other filings with the SEC can be obtained, without charge, at www.sec.gov. MKAR’s equivalent prospectus filing can also be obtained, without charge, under Mkango’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

No Offer or Solicitation

This news release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, constitute a recommendation regarding any securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

Alexander Lemon

President

alex@mkango.ca

William Dawes

Chief Executive Officer

will@mkango.ca

UK: +44 20 7372 2744

www.mkangomagneticmaterials.com

@MkangoResources

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

Caroline Rowe, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta

UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Joint Broker

Neil McDonald, Pearl Kellie

UK: +44 20 7330 0500

H&P Advisory Limited

Joint Broker

Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis

UK: +44 20 7907 8500

Cohen Capital

Strategic and Financial Adviser

Brandon Sun

USA: +1 929 432 1254

Welsbach Corporate Solutions LLC-FZ

Supply Chain Advisor and Financial and Capital Markets Advisor

Daniel Mamadou

SG: +65 6879 7107

For further information on CPTK, please contact:

Crown PropTech Acquisitions

Michael Minnick, Chief Executive Officer – mm@crownproptech.com

USA: (212) 796-4796 | www.crownproptech.com

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

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SOURCE: Mkango Magnetic Materials Limited

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