MITRE Engenuity Chief Technologist Raj Jammy Among First Members Appointed to Industrial Advisory Committee for CHIPS for America

U.S. Department of Commerce Creates Advisory Committee to Guide R&D Efforts for CHIPS for America

MCLEAN, Va. & BEDFORD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MITRE Engenuity applauds the appointment of Rajarao (Raj) Jammy, Ph.D., chief technologist, MITRE Engenuity, and executive director of the Semiconductor Alliance, to the newly-established Industrial Advisory Committee (IAC). The IAC will provide guidance to the Secretary of Commerce on a range of issues related to domestic semiconductor research and development in support of the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. Jammy joins 23 other established leaders on the IAC from a broad range of disciplines in the microelectronics field, including semiconductor design and manufacturing, research/academia and federal laboratories.

Laurie Giandomenico, Ph.D., vice president and chief acceleration officer, MITRE and managing director, MITRE Engenuity, said, “We commend Raj and those semiconductor industry leaders named to the IAC, many of whom MITRE has had the privilege of working with over the last year as part of the Semiconductor Alliance. The IAC represents a strong, diverse group with the vision and experience to help guide the U.S. Secretary of Commerce on maximizing the benefits of the CHIPS for America funding, to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry today and for the future.”

These 24 members are the first appointees for the IAC, established by Congress in the William M. (Mac) Thornberry National Defense Authorization Act of 2021 (FY 2021 NDAA). The IAC will provide advice on the science and technology needs of the nation’s domestic microelectronics industry, the national strategy on microelectronics research, the research and development programs and other advanced microelectronics activities funded through CHIPS for America, and opportunities for new public-private partnerships.

“I am deeply honored to be included among this esteemed group of luminaries represented in the IAC,” said Raj Jammy. “I look forward to collaborating with them and helping to guide the R&D efforts that will reinvigorate the U.S. semiconductor industry and drive new technology innovations.”

MITRE Engenuity and the MITRE Engenuity-led Semiconductor Alliance are ready to leverage the leadership and technology prowess of its members to support the goals of the CHIPS Act. The Semiconductor Alliance is a unique collaboration of industry-leading companies from across the U.S. that collectively account for over 50 percent of the industry’s R&D share, as well as groundbreaking thought leadership from top American universities. MITRE Engenuity convened the Semiconductor Alliance and created a vision and framework for a National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) that engages fairness and whole-of-nation collaboration to ensure the maximum benefit to the U.S. semiconductor industry from this essential government investment.

About MITRE Engenuity

MITRE Engenuity, a subsidiary of MITRE, is a tech foundation for public good. MITRE’s mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through our public-private partnerships and federally funded R&D centers, we work across government and in partnership with industry to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

MITRE Engenuity brings MITRE’s deep technical know-how and systems thinking to the private sector to solve complex challenges that government alone cannot solve. MITRE Engenuity catalyzes the collective R&D strength of the broader U.S. federal government, academia, and private sector to tackle national and global challenges, such as protecting critical infrastructure, creating a resilient semiconductor ecosystem, investing in pandemic preparedness, accelerating use case innovation in 5G, and democratizing threat-informed cyber defense. For more information, visit us at https://mitre-engenuity.org/.

