Mission Wealth Ranks on the 2024 Inc. 5000

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Inc. revealed today that Mission Wealth ranked No. 3860 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, an annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its 43rd edition, the prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With a 3-year growth rate at 119%, this is Mission Wealth’s eighth time being honored on the Inc. 5000 list.

“Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the eighth time is a testament to our team’s dedication and the trust our clients place in us. We are committed to continuing our growth while providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to meet our clients’ financial needs,” said Dannell Stuart, President of Mission Wealth.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

Mission Wealth’s Previous Inc. Honors

Inc. 5000: No. 3746 (2023), No. 3858 (2022), No. 4260 (2021), No. 4450 (2018), No. 3607 (2017), No. 3094 (2016), No. 2907 (2015)



Inc. Best Workplaces: 2024, 2023, 2022, 2021, 2020, 2018



Inc. Best in Business: 2022



Inc. Regionals: Pacific: 2023

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.‘s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of over 40 million across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

The 2024 Inc. 5000 companies are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2020. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. For the full methodology and more information, visit Inc.’s website.

About Mission Wealth

Established in 2000, Mission Wealth is a nationally recognized Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) dedicated to serving over 3,250 valued clients and families, managing assets exceeding $8.7 billion across the United States. For comprehensive information about Mission Wealth’s core values and services, please visit www.missionwealth.com or contact us at (805) 882-2360 for a complimentary consultation.

