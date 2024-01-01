Minute Media Acquires VideoVerse, Owner of Magnifi, a Leading AI Sports Video Technology Platform

The acquisition comes a year after a series of robust sports technology and content additions to Minute Media’s portfolio, culminating with a 360-degree solution for rightsholders, leagues, teams, publishers, and marketers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minute Media, a leading global technology and sports content company, today announced its acquisition of VideoVerse. VideoVerse’s leading product, Magnifi, an AI-driven SaaS technology platform, enables content owners and rights holders to automatically detect key moments, create highlights in real time, and distribute compelling short-form video content efficiently.





The addition of VideoVerse will enable Minute Media to provide unprecedented value to the sports content ecosystem, furthering both parties’ partnership capabilities. With this acquisition, Minute Media plans to deploy a fully integrated creation, distribution, and monetization solution, furthering its strategic partnerships with top teams, leagues, and federations around the world. Additionally, existing Magnifi clients will be able to seamlessly leverage Minute Media’s industry-leading distribution and monetization solutions, enhancing ROI for their video assets.

In the fast-paced sports arena, VideoVerse’s Magnifi helps partners quickly deliver standout moments to fans across platforms, capturing the essence of the game with unmatched speed and precision. Powered by AI, Magnifi leverages computer vision, natural language processing, and machine learning to analyze visual and audio cues, identify highlights, and enhance video content for fans. The product integrates GenAI features, including multilingual subtitling, automatic thumbnail generation, metadata generation, as well as a dynamic rules-based engine to automate end-to-end processing, making it an all-in-one editorial workspace that empowers content teams.

“We are thrilled to bring the passionate teams and robust capabilities of VideoVerse into the Minute Media family to bring teams and leagues a full-stack solution from creation to distribution to monetization. In addition, with VideoVerse’s technologies, Minute Media’s owned & operated brands, partners, and clients will experience and have the very best in AI-powered creation,” said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media.

VideoVerse’s technology will drive key enhancements across Minute Media’s ecosystem, strengthening the STN Video platform for leagues and publishing partners as well as driving innovative new formats across owned and operated brands like Sports Illustrated and The Players’ Tribune.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a global technology and content company specializing in sports and culture. Minute Media’s proprietary tech platform enables the creation, distribution, and monetization of digital content experiences. They own and operate leading sports content brands, including The Players’ Tribune, FanSided, and 90min, and serve as the publisher of Sports Illustrated and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit across digital and print platforms. Minute Media has a robust sports highlight rights portfolio through STN Video, providing distribution and monetization for leagues and teams. The company reaches 200M monthly users, powering 1,500+ content creators and 400+ distribution partners across 14 global markets in 10 languages. They also reach a robust print subscriber base through the publication of Sports Illustrated, Sports Illustrated Swim, and Sports Illustrated Kids magazines. Minute Media has offices in New York, London, Tel-Aviv, São Paulo, and Asia.

About Magnifi by VideoVerse

Magnifi, with its award-winning technology, has found an extremely strong product-market fit in serving enterprises across numerous industries – OTT players, broadcasters, sports clubs and leagues, marketing agencies, e-gaming platforms, schools, colleges, and more. Magnifi is building the next-generation video editing ecosystem, addressing a broad range of use cases in the post-production process. The company specializes in generating instant key moments and auto-sized short videos, enabling content rights holders to increase their presence and viewership. Magnifi works with leading rights holders/owners, including FIFA, TV2, Portugal Football Federation, Starzplay, Danish Football leagues, Formula E, Mountain West Conference, and other leading sports broadcasters globally.

