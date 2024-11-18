MiniTool Released Video Converter 3.8 with New Conversion Features

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MiniTool Software Limited has launched a new version of its video converting tool – MiniTool Video Converter version 3.8. This update brings new features and improvements to optimize your file conversion experience.

What’s new in MiniTool Video Converter v3.8:

Support for converting videos encoded with AV1.

Set the default frame rate to 30fps when converting videos to MP4.

Support to save converted media files on desktop.

Improved media file conversion experience at smoothness, display, and batch conversion.

Improved conversion speed by enabling hardware acceleration.

Convert Videos Encoded with AV1 to Various Formats Quickly

MiniTool Video Converter version 3.8 now supports the conversion of videos encoded with AV1, expanding the range of video formats that can be processed and enabling you to convert video files more flexibly. For instance, you can convert AV1 to MKV, MP4, MOV, etc. Additionally, by enabling hardware acceleration, the new version optimizes the conversion speed, which is approximately twice as fast as before.

Convert Videos to MP4 with a Default Frame Rate of 30fps

A frame rate of 30fps strikes a good balance between video quality and file size. It is widely recognized and used on various platforms and devices. 30fps frame rate ensures smooth playback, good viewing experience, and better compatibility.

By setting 30fps as the default frame rate when converting videos to MP4, the user experience is improved. It reduces the confusion and decision-making burden during the conversion process, especially for beginners who may not understand frame rate settings. Users can quickly convert videos without manually adjusting the frame rate unless they have specific needs.

Fix Bugs and Improve User Conversion Experience

MiniTool always prioritizes the user experience. Our new version has addressed several bugs to ensure a seamless and enjoyable interaction with the products.

You can now convert videos without worrying about failures due to the computer not supporting hardware acceleration or getting stuck at 2%. The aspect ratio issue for 9:16 videos has been resolved, ensuring their original appearance is maintained. Additionally, you can convert multiple videos simultaneously and save the converted files directly to your desktop with ease.

About MiniTool Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter, developed by MiniTool Software Ltd., is a free, professional, and comprehensive application that functions as a video/audio converter, screen recorder, and file compressor all in one. It supports a wide range of video and audio formats, empowering you to convert video to video, audio to audio, video to audio, and vice versa without size limits.

In addition, MiniTool Video Converter allows you to record part or your entire computer screen at its original resolution, including 4K and 1080p, with 3 quality options. You can record system sound, microphone audio, or both. Various recording frame rates are also available namely 50fps, 30fps, 25fps, 20fps, and 15fps. You can preset the recording duration if you want to record your screen for a fixed time. It will automatically stop recording once the set time has been reached.

Moreover, MiniTool Video Converter can reduce your audio/video file size by changing its format, quality, etc.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a committed software development firm. It provides you with complete business software solutions in the video conversion, video editing, data recovery, partition management, and system performance boosting industry.

