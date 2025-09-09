MINISFORUM’s AI-Powered N5 Pro Wins AI Storage Technology Innovation Award at IFA 2025

BERLIN, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — MINISFORUM, a global innovator in compact computing solutions, its AI-powered N5 Pro has been awarded the AI Storage Technology Innovation Award at IFA 2025. The recognition highlights AI NAS N5 Pro’s pioneering role as the world’s first NAS applying AI computing to high-performance storage, setting new benchmark for intelligent data storage.

AI NAS N5 Pro features a high-performance AI CPU up to 80 TOPS, capable of running LLMs and AI generation tasks locally on the device, thus guaranteeing data security. With ECC support, it ensures operation stability. AI NAS N5 Pro embodies self-developed MinisCloud OS, enabling shared storage while protecting private data, making it more user-friendly. Its exclusive slide-out structure design allows flexible expansion with built-in PCIe Gen4 slots, allowing more workloads.

Unlike traditional NAS devices limited to storage, N5 Pro integrates AI-driven processing with data improvement in storage, managed, and used, covering both enterprise-level performance and consumer-friendly usability. Designed for advanced personal use, small and medium-sized enterprises and professional environments, AI NAS N5 Pro combines professional-grade performance with everyday convenience.

AI NAS N5 Pro supports a wide range of applications beyond storage, showing its ability to serve as high-performance AI PC with storage capability. AI NAS N5 Pro functions as a smart home hub with AI-powered photo and video classification, support for seamless device connectivity, and a quiet design for household environments. For small and medium-sized businesses, it secures file sharing and lightweight server deployment across different systems. Creative studios benefit from low-latency collaboration on video editing, 3D design, and other intensive workflows. Developers can use the built-in NPU and multi-system compatibility to create a cost-efficient platform for model training and algorithm testing. AI NAS N5 Pro also functions as a security monitoring center, enabling real-time video analytics, anomaly detection, and long-term storage of high-definition surveillance footage with remote access.

“Winning this innovation award is a milestone for MINISFORUM and for the industry,” said Roy Jiang, Chairman of MINISFORUM. “AI NAS N5 Pro unlocks intelligence within data itself. By integrating AI with NAS, we are creating smarter, more connected, and more productive digital environments for users worldwide.”

About MINISFORUM

MINISFORUM was founded in 2018 and dedicated to “Bringing technology into everyday life.” The brand offers high-performance computer solutions across AI PCs, NAS, Workstations, gaming PCs, and accessories. For more information, please visit: https://www.minisforum.com/

