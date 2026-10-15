miniMonster Automation Launches 1:1 Scale Augmented Reality Experience Developed by Shivoo Studios

New spatial experience allows machinists and manufacturers to view, inspect, and configure CNC machinery in their own workspaces before purchase

TORONTO, ON and JAFFREY, N.H., Oct. 15, 2026/PRNewswire/ — miniMonster Automation, a Canadian manufacturer of compact CNC machining centers, today announced the launch of a new augmented reality (AR) product experience developed in partnership with Shivoo Studios LLC.

The experience allows prospective buyers, machinists, and fabricators to place full-scale 3D models of miniMonster CNC machinery and accessories in their own shops using supported mobile devices.

As more industrial buyers evaluate capital equipment remotely, spec sheets and 2D video can only go so far. They don’t show how a machine will actually fit, move, or function within a customer’s workspace. The new AR experience addresses that gap by giving buyers a more interactive way to understand miniMonster equipment before making a purchase decision.

Users can explore 1:1 scale models of the lemontart 33metal, lemontart 24pico, and +1 Rotary Axis, including:

Full-Scale Spatial Placement: Position CNC frame kits within an existing shop to evaluate overall footprint and operating clearances.

Position CNC frame kits within an existing shop to evaluate overall footprint and operating clearances. Component Exploration: Examine internal assemblies, including C5 precision-ground ballscrews, high-preload linear guide rails, and spindle clamps, through detailed 3D views.

Examine internal assemblies, including C5 precision-ground ballscrews, high-preload linear guide rails, and spindle clamps, through detailed 3D views. Modular Configuration: Visualize options including automatic tool changers (ATC), zero-point workholding plates, and fourth-axis rotary attachments before selecting a build.

“Machinery can be difficult to evaluate remotely, particularly when customers need to understand how it will work within their own space,” said Terence Kreuger, CEO of miniMonster Automation. “This gives them a way to explore the machine at full scale, compare configurations, and better understand what they’re purchasing before it arrives.”

“For complex physical products, seeing something at scale changes the conversation,” said Sterling Youngman, CEO of Shivoo Studios. “Augmented reality gives buyers a way to understand how a machine fits into the real environment where it will be used, instead of relying solely on photographs, video, or specifications.”

The miniMonster AR experience is available beginning today on supported iPhone and Android devices.

About miniMonster Automation

miniMonster Automation (minimonster.ca) is a Canadian technology manufacturer specializing in high-rigidity vertical CNC machining centers. The company develops frame kits and turnkey machinery, including its lemontart series, for precision metal cutting, rapid prototyping, and manufacturing applications.

About Shivoo Studios LLC

Shivoo Studios LLC (shivoostudios.com) is an immersive media and extended reality (XR) production company headquartered in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. Combining traditional storytelling craft with emerging technologies, Shivoo creates interactive and immersive experiences across augmented reality, mixed reality, virtual reality, animation, film, and virtual production.

Media Contact

miniMonster Automation

PR & Communications

info@minimonster.ca

minimonster.ca

Shivoo Studios LLC

Alison Dean

alisonf@shivoostudios.com

shivoostudios.com

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SOURCE Shivoo Studios LLC