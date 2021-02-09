Minerva Consulting Awarded Five International AVA Digital Awards for Creative Video Production, Website Design

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minerva Consulting, a boutique communications firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles, was awarded five 2021 AVA Digital Awards for outstanding creative work in video production and website design. The international competition which receives thousands of entries recognizes excellence by creative professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design and production of digital communication.

Winning entries included creative work done on behalf of Conference on Crimes Against Women, The Institute for Coordinated Community Response, New Friends New Life, and Rainbow Days.

“We are especially proud to have our clients’ work honored in this way, as the projects recognized represent their passion for creating meaningful change in people’s lives and in their communities,” said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. “In this era where digital communication is a primary platform for connection and storytelling, it’s a privilege to help share the mission and the impact of these worthy organizations.”

A 2021 Platinum AVA Digital Award was received for the Conference on Crimes Against Women (CCAW) website redesign. Gold Awards were given for The Institute for Coordinated Community Response’s website design, New Friends New Life’s 2020 virtual annual luncheon video and New Friends New Life Men’s Advocacy Group breakfast video. An Honorable Mention was awarded for Rainbow Day’s Pot of Gold luncheon video.

Winners are selected from categories and work ranges from digital campaigns – to audio and video production – to website development – to social media engagement – to mobile marketing. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, one of the oldest, largest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

About Minerva Consulting

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com. Follow Minerva on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Media Contact: Anthea Danby



[email protected]

214-205-8062