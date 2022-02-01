Mindful Drinking & Alcohol Moderation Company Sunnyside Launches Dry(ish) January Challenge Initiative, Along With New iOS App and Member Community

Now servings tens of thousands of active members, Sunnyside is leading the charge in bringing non-abstinence based options for those seeking to change their drinking habits in 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#mindfuldrinking–In the lead up to New Year’s Resolution season for 2023, Sunnyside today launched its Dry(ish) January Challenge initiative, providing a flexible system for anyone considering a drinking reset to kick off 2023. Unlike other January challenges, Sunnyside gives options for reduced consumption without completely abstaining, providing a better fit option for those not interested in an all-or-nothing approach. Sunnyside also announces the launch of its iOS app and member community, providing a delightful mobile and social experience to power the January challenge.

Every year millions of Americans commit to resolutions for the New Year, including improving their habits around alcohol by trying to go dry for the entire month of January. In a recent survey conducted by Sunnyside, the company discovered that 85% of members were likely to start 2023 off with some sort of challenge around alcohol, but 73% wanted an option other than complete sobriety.

Respondents expressed interest in a challenge focused on improving overall health and building better drinking habits rather than giving up alcohol completely. They were interested in more of a “Dryish” January.

Sunnyside’s new Dry(ish) January feature provides anyone who drinks with the opportunity to establish their own personalized goals for their January 2023 alcohol resolution, without the pressure to quit entirely. During the month, Sunnyside’s app and team of coaches help keep members accountable and motivated.

“30 million U.S. adults will participate in challenges to reset their relationship to alcohol in January,” said Sunnyside founder Nick Allen, “but there’s a risk that the unrealistic expectations of these challenges will leave people feeling disappointed in themselves and possibly on a path to give up, or succeed but end up drinking more in February. Our new Dry(ish) January empowers people to choose a challenge that fits their goals, then enter February with a more sustainable plan in place.”

Dry(ish) January – How it Works:

To get started with Sunnyside’s Dry(ish) January challenge, interested consumers can visit https://www.sunnyside.co/dryish-january and choose one of the following challenges:

Go fully dry for the month of January

Don’t drink on work nights only (Sunday through Thursday)

Cut usual drinking consumption by half

Full customized plan to drink more mindfully

This is followed by a private 3-minute assessment that asks questions around regular drinking consumption and patterns. This helps the system establish a baseline and make personalized recommendations to help the individual gradually drink less over time in order to make a lasting impact.

Sunnyside recognizes that mindful drinking is often a private journey, so the experience is always 100% confidential.

Building Healthier Drinking Habits that Last with the iOS app:

The new Sunnyside iOS app is the perfect companion to the beloved text-message experience that has been empowering people to build healthier habits since 2020. It provides an easier way to track drinks, update daily targets, and see progress on demand. In addition, the Sunnyside app will bring powerful new features to members over time, starting with the all new Sunnyside Community. Here are the key features of the new Sunnyside iOS app:

A brand new community



With the new community feature available in the iOS app, Sunnyside members can now get inspiration, advice, and support from members and coaches. Members can respond to a daily prompt, giving a chance to pause and reflect on their journey and provide inspiration to others. Privacy controls allow members to share with the community, or post privately to their journal.

Easier tracking and target updates



Members can easily track drinks for the current day, correct previous days, and fill in tracking for any days they may have missed in the app. Updating drink targets for the current week is also easily accessible in the app.

See progress along the way



The Progress tab gives members on-demand access to their dashboard, where they can visualize the impact mindful drinking is having on their health and lifestyle.

Seamless interaction with text messages



When members text Sunnyside to track or change a target, the system updates the data in the app in real time so things are always in sync. Clicking links from the text message thread will take the member seamlessly into the app experience.

“Although our members love using text-message to track their drinks, engage with coaching, and build healthier habits, we’ve known that an app would significantly improve the entire Sunnyside experience,” said Mr. Allen. “We’re incredibly excited and motivated by how many more people we can bring mindful drinking to with our new iOS app.”

Sunnyside offers a free 15-day trial for anyone looking to cut back on their drinking. Sign up at https://www.sunnyside.co or download on the Apple App Store.

About Sunnyside:

Sunnyside, founded by Nick Allen and Ian Andersen in June of 2020, is the only alcohol health app focused on mindful drinking and moderation, not sobriety. Through planning and goal setting, drink tracking, human coaching and community, Sunnyside helps anyone who drinks unlock improved health outcomes with an easy to use and non-judgmental approach to habit change. The program has been demonstrated through 3rd party research to drive an average 30% reduction in overall alcohol consumption in the first 12 weeks, providing an alternative to all-or-nothing sobriety programs. For more information, visit https://sunnyside.co.

