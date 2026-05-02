Milestone Launches Project: Tsavkisi, The First Design-Code Community Near Tbilisi

Milestone has launched Project : Tsavkisi, a residential land-plot development situated on a hillside in the Tsavkisi area, just an 18-minute drive from Tbilisi, Georgia. The project comprises 63 individual land plots, each offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest and the city.

Milestone has launched Project: Tsavkisi, a residential land-plot development situated on a hillside in the Tsavkisi area, just an 18-minute drive from Tbilisi, Georgia. The project comprises 63 individual land plots, each offering panoramic views of the surrounding forest and the city.

Project: Tsavkisi is a thoughtfully planned community with a unified architectural identity, seamlessly integrated into the natural landscape. It is designed for those who wish to build a residence in a scenic setting while remaining just minutes away from central Tbilisi.

The presale is now open.

The development spans 10 hectares, with 24,000 m² dedicated to curated shared public spaces, including children’s playgrounds, sports courts, and forest walking paths. The project includes professionally maintained shared areas and green zones, along with 24/7 secured territory.

The architectural vision of Project: Tsavkisi is rooted in a landscape-oriented approach. To create a unique living environment, the project has developed a set of architectural guidelines – a Design Code, where every element is thoughtfully connected to the next. The Code extends from façade materials and roofing guidelines to color selection. A recommended palette of muted, earth-derived tones is designed to maintain visual harmony with the natural landscape. The project adopts a low-density development strategy that maintains visual openness and integrates seamlessly with the natural terrain, avoiding high retaining walls and other intrusive structural elements.

Homeowners are offered the flexibility to develop individual designs in accordance with the Design Code or to select from a catalogue of nine pre-designed residential houses. They have been created in collaboration with established architectural studios, recognized for their experience in residential design and landscape-driven planning.

The project is designed for residents who lead active urban lives but seek a home in a quiet, natural setting, without sacrificing their connection to the city. Project: Tsavkisi sets a benchmark for holistic suburban development, where each residence contributes to a unified architectural identity.

About Milestone

Milestone is a Georgian real estate development and management company based on innovative vision and ideas, defining environments for quality life. Expanding its portfolio, the company is currently developing a new residential project in the heart of Tbilisi, set to be introduced soon.

Media Contact

Organization: Milestone

Contact Person Name: Lasha Eliadze

Website: https://www.projecttsavkisi.ge/

Email: info@milestone.ge

Contact Number: +995598399899

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

SOURCE: Milestone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire