Beloved Lord of the Rings stars and fan-favorite action icon headline a growing guest list for September’s can’t-miss pop culture event

FAN EXPO Dallas is turning up the excitement for its 2026 event with the addition of Karl Urban to an already unforgettable celebrity lineup. Best known for his roles in The Lord of the Rings, Star Trek, The Boys, and Dredd, Urban joins a previously announced reunion of the beloved Hobbits from Middle-earth, making this year’s event a must-attend for fans of fantasy, sci-fi, and beyond.

Taking place September 11-13, 2026, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, FAN EXPO Dallas will bring together fans from across the country for three days of celebrity appearances, panels, autographs, cosplay, and immersive fan experiences.

Urban joins an iconic Hobbit lineup featuring:

Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins)

Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee)

Dominic Monaghan (Meriadoc Brandybuck)

Billy Boyd (Peregrin Took)

Together, these fan-favorite stars represent one of the most beloved ensembles in cinematic history, offering attendees the rare opportunity to celebrate the enduring legacy of The Lord of the Rings.

“Karl Urban’s addition to this year’s lineup takes an already incredible guest roster to the next level,” said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO HQ. “Combined with the Hobbits reunion, we’re creating an experience that taps into the heart of fandom and delivers unforgettable moments for attendees.”

Urban portrayed Éomer, Marshal of the Riddermark, in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, making his appearance alongside the Hobbits especially meaningful for fans eager to relive the magic of Middle-earth.

This announcement marks just the beginning of what promises to be one of the most exciting FAN EXPO Dallas events to date. Organizers confirm that more celebrity guests, programming details, and exclusive experiences will be announced in the coming months, continuing to build momentum leading into September.

FAN EXPO Dallas brings together fans across every corner of pop culture, creating an energetic space where shared interests turn into real connections.

“FAN EXPO Dallas goes beyond what people expect from a convention. It’s an experience where fans can fully immerse themselves in the stories, characters, and communities they love,” said Andrew Moyes. “Whether you’re a lifelong collector, a first-time attendee, or coming with family, there’s a sense of excitement and belonging that makes the event truly special for all ages.”

At the heart of the event is a robust lineup of programming designed to bring fandoms to life. Attendees can enjoy behind-the-scenes panels, live entertainment, themed events, and exclusive content tied to some of the biggest franchises in film and television. The convention floor also transforms into a visual spectacle, with cosplay taking center stage as fans debut intricate, character-inspired creations that highlight the creativity and passion of the community.

To explore how to get involved in FAN EXPO Dallas 2026:

To see the guest list, planned events and to purchase tickets, go to www.fanexpodallas.com

WHEN: FAN EXPO Dallas runs Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 13, 2026

Friday, September 11, from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

Saturday, September 12, from 10:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Sunday, September 13, from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.

WHERE:

Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center located at 650 S. Griffin St., Dallas, TX 75202

COST:

Advance Full-price one day tickets start at $33.

Advanced price 3-day passes start at $99 and full-price 3-day passes start at $115. Ultimate packages advance prices start at $139 and full-price Ultimate packages start at $155. VIP Packages start at $519 and are only available in advance.

Hours and information are available at fanexpodallas.com.

ABOUT: With over a million fans and counting, FAN EXPO HQ attracts pop culture enthusiasts, locally and internationally, to come together to celebrate all things fandom. Collectively, it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO Dallas™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Canada™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, CALGARY EXPO, FAN EXPO Chicago, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition, VidCon and EDMONTON EXPO. The latest schedule of events is available here on their website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.

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Contact:

Dana Cobb

FAN EXPO Dallas/The Vokol Group

dana@thevokolgroup.com

972.955.9747

SOURCE: FAN EXPO Dallas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire