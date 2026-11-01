MicroVision Expands Collaboration with FieldAI Across Government and Industrial Autonomous Systems Programs

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced an expanded collaboration with FieldAI, a developer of autonomous robotic systems for government and industrial applications.

The collaboration builds on successful testing of MicroVision’s perception technologies by FieldAI’s Federal team, including evaluation of the IRIS™ long-range lidar sensor on autonomous ground vehicles and demonstrations of MicroVision’s extended perception solution combining the Robinson Unmanned Spirit drone platform with the MOVIA™ Air Plus sensor for real-time, colorized 3D lidar mapping integrated with ATAK. In addition, FieldAI has purchased MicroVision MOVIA sensors for development and evaluation activities spanning both government and industrial autonomous robotics initiatives.

“FieldAI is pioneering autonomous systems designed for some of the most demanding operational environments, and we’re excited to continue expanding our collaboration across both their Federal and Industrial organizations,” said Glen DeVos, CEO of MicroVision. “From long-range perception for autonomous ground vehicles to real-time 3D mapping and short-range obstacle detection, our portfolio provides the flexibility and performance required to support next-generation robotic systems. We look forward to supporting FieldAI as they continue advancing autonomy across commercial and government applications.”

“The performance and versatility of MicroVision’s sensing technologies have made them an important collaborator as we continue advancing autonomous capabilities across our platform portfolio,” said Shehryar Khattak, Director of Technology at FieldAI. “Following successful tests across uncrewed ground and aerial systems, we are expanding our evaluation efforts to identify opportunities for broader adoption of MicroVision’s perception solutions across both our Federal and Industrial programs.”

The collaboration reflects growing demand for advanced perception solutions capable of supporting autonomous mobility, navigation, mapping, obstacle detection, and mission execution across government and industrial robotic platforms. By combining MicroVision’s portfolio of long-range, short-range, and aerial perception solutions with FieldAI’s autonomy software and robotic systems expertise, the companies are exploring opportunities to accelerate deployment of next-generation autonomous capabilities in challenging operational environments.

About Field AI

FieldAI is the leader in deploying general-purpose robots in unstructured environments, providing frontier autonomy software as a universal “brain” that works across many robots and many tasks. The company’s Field Foundation Models™ uniquely combine data-driven AI with physics-based reasoning and uncertainty awareness, enabling safe and reliable operations in environments previously considered too unpredictable for robots. FieldAI’s leadership team brings together world-class expertise in AI foundation models and real-world robotics, with roots in Google DeepMind, NASA JPL’s Mars exploration program, and DARPA’s Subterranean Challenge and RACER programs. The company has raised over $400 million from investors including Bezos Expeditions, Emerson Collective, Khosla Ventures, Canaan Partners, NVentures (NVIDIA’s venture capital arm), Prysm Capital, Temasek, and others. For more information, visit www.fieldai.com or contact PR@fieldai.com.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for industrial, security & defense, and automotive markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

MicroVision, MicroVision HALO, IRIS, MOVIA, MOSAIK, and SENTINEL are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc., and SCANTINEL is a trademark of Scantinel GmbH, in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson – For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire