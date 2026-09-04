MicroVision Announces Inducement Grants Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in advanced perception solutions for industrial, security and defense, and automotive applications, today announced that on September 2, 2026, it granted 674,536 restricted stock units to James Byun, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, and 562,114 restricted stock units to Christine Chambers, the Company’s newly appointed Chief Financial Officer, with each grant serving as a material inducement to their employment. These restricted stock units, or RSUs, are scheduled to vest over a four-year period, with 25% vesting on each of the first, second, third, and fourth anniversaries of their start dates, subject to continued service to the Company on each vesting date. The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2025 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is defining the next generation of lidar-based perception solutions for automotive, industrial, and security & defense markets. As the industry moves beyond proof of concept toward value, deployment, and commercialization, MicroVision delivers integrated hardware and software solutions designed for real-world performance, automotive-grade reliability, and economic scalability. With engineering centers in the U.S. and Germany, MicroVision leads the industry in depth and breadth of its portfolio, with both short- and long-range lidar solutions, featuring solid-state sensors with varying wavelengths, advanced sensor architectures, design-to-cost engineering, and open software solutions.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.microvision.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/microvisioninc, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/microvision/.

Investor Relations Contact

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact

Heidi Davidson – For MicroVision

heidi@galvanizeworldwide.com

(914) 441-6862

SOURCE: MicroVision, Inc.

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