Microgaming Unveils Red Papaya: A New Studio Delivering Cutting-Edge, Feature-Rich Slots

Backed by Microgaming, Red Papaya is set to redefine slot entertainment with bold visuals, powerful features and unforgettable narratives. Its first title, Kong’s Jungle Tower, leads a strong pipeline designed to captivate players spin after spin.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A bold new studio has arrived on the scene. Red Papaya, powered by Microgaming, is stepping into the spotlight with a vibrant vision: crafting high-energy, feature-rich slot experiences designed to captivate players worldwide.

Founded by an award-winning team with a proven track record of delivering top-performing, data-driven slots, Red Papaya brings deep expertise across themes, mechanics and global markets. The studio’s hallmark will be strong feature differentiation, with each title integrating leading formats such as Hold & Win, Cash Collect, Bonus Buy, Jackpot, Pot Link and Maxways.

Production quality will be pushed to the highest level, combining cinematic visuals, premium sound design and engaging characters, narratives and worlds to deliver a truly immersive player experience.

The studio’s debut release, Kong’s Jungle Tower, is set to launch in the coming weeks. The slot invites players on a gripping expedition deep into the jungle, where an ancient, hidden temple holds the promise of great fortunes.

Red Papaya plans to roll out new games regularly, following a strategic roadmap designed to serve a wide range of player preferences. The studio will also offer exclusive launch windows and opportunities for custom-branded game development.

Madelein Ozok, Head of Studio at Red Papaya, commented:

“We’re thrilled to finally reveal Red Papaya to the world. Our team brings decades of industry experience, and the support from Microgaming has been invaluable.

Our first slot lands later this month, and our roadmap is stacked with standout titles.

Red Papaya is all about colourful disruption — combining creativity, features and data to deliver world-class slot experiences that resonate spin after spin.

We’re ready… are you?”

To learn more about the studio, visit the newly launched microgaming.io website.

