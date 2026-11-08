Microcap Investors, Penny Stock Enthusiasts: Your Time To Shine May Be Now

ELEKTROS continues pursuing prototype development and evaluating interest in its patented EV charging architecture-an approach designed to rethink how charging power reaches an electric vehicle

Elektros, Inc.

A Different Approach to EV Charging

Time is one of the most valuable commodities we have. For electric-vehicle drivers, charging time can shape the entire travel experience. ELEKTROS believes that making charging faster and more convenient is an important part of helping electric mobility become practical for more drivers and uses.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is continuing its efforts to advance its patented multi-port EV charging technology toward practical evaluation. The company is exploring the engineering requirements for a prototype and holding discussions with interested parties regarding the technology’s potential. These activities are preliminary, and there can be no assurance that a prototype, licensing arrangement, customer relationship, or commercial product will result.

Patent No. 12,522,100 B1: Multi-Port Charging Assembly

The company’s technology is covered by U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1, titled “Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles,” issued January 13, 2026. The patent describes an architecture that brings multiple power inputs together and uses electronic control to assess supply and vehicle requirements, balance inputs, and provide adjusted output to an electric vehicle.

ELEKTROS’ long-term vision is to explore whether this multi-input approach can help move the charging experience closer to the familiarity of refueling. The company has discussed an aspirational objective of approximately six to seven minutes for a full recharge, compared with charging sessions that may take around 55 minutes or longer in certain circumstances. That objective is not a demonstrated, independently verified, or commercially available result; actual charging time depends on the vehicle, battery, charger, conditions, and technical implementation.

From Patent Toward Prototype

ELEKTROS is diligently evaluating the engineering work and development pathway required to advance the patented technology toward an actual prototype. The company is also in discussions with parties that have expressed interest in the patent technology and its potential applications. Further progress may require engineering design, testing, safety and compatibility assessment, financing, and additional commercial discussions.

No working prototype, commercial deployment, licensing agreement, customer contract, or verified six-to-seven-minute charging result is being announced. The company will provide updates if and when material milestones are achieved.

CEO Perspective

“We are focused on the work that can turn a patent into a tested technology,” said Shlomo Bleier, Chief Executive Officer of ELEKTROS Inc. “Our long-term ambition is a charging experience that feels more like refueling-because time matters. We are diligently evaluating the steps toward a prototype and speaking with parties interested in the technology.”

Review the Patent Record

U.S. Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 – “Multi-Port Charging Assembly for Electric Vehicles.” Review the patent record through the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office’s Patent Center:

USPTO Patent Center – Application No. 18/049,373

About ELEKTROS Inc.

ELEKTROS Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) is a publicly traded company whose areas of interest include electric-vehicle charging infrastructure, patented multi-port EV charging technology, and hard-rock lithium opportunities. The company is focused on evaluating and advancing opportunities that may contribute to the evolving electric-mobility and battery-materials sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements and Important Risk Disclosure

This release contains forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws, including statements concerning prototype development, potential charging speeds, interested-party discussions, potential applications, commercialization, licensing, financing, and future opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The six-to-seven-minute full-recharge objective is aspirational and has not been demonstrated or independently verified. The patent does not establish that this charging speed can be achieved in practice.

Actual results may differ materially due to engineering and technical challenges; vehicle and battery compatibility; electrical and thermal safety requirements; testing; regulatory standards; intellectual-property matters; financing; prototype development; counterparties; competition; market acceptance; and other risks. There can be no assurance that a prototype will be completed, that any particular charging time will be achieved, or that commercial relationships or revenue will result. ELEK is a speculative microcap security, and investors could lose some or all of their invested capital. This release is informational only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and consult their financial, legal, and tax advisers before making an investment decision.

Investor & Media Contact

ELEKTROS Inc. | Publicly Traded | OTC Ticker Symbol:ELEK

Phone: 786-477-9003

Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com

Website: elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

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