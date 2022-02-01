Micro LED Panels and AlfaArt from FOR-A Strategic Partner Alfalite Promise to Shine at the 2024 NAB Show

Revolutionary Micro LED panels along with a new line of turnkey LED displays and media processor and players from Alfalite will be an integral part of the FOR-A Corporation of America booth at the 2024 NAB Show. FOR-A is the exclusive U.S. partner of the Spanish LED display manufacturer, known for its unparalleled brightness and color fidelity. FOR-A represents Alfalite in Latin America, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and Asia.

Alfalite’s new UHD Finepix panels are designed for mission critical environments such as government and corporate control rooms, cabinet office briefing rooms, as well as broadcast TV and virtual set applications. UHD Finepix panels are now available with either MIP (Micro LED in Package) or COB (Chip on Board) construction. Both types come standard with Alfalite’s ORIM (Optical Injection Resin Module) technology. All options improve the level of protection and contribute to the panel’s unparalleled viewing angle.

The UHD Finepix panel has a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, making it easy to replace a display monitor wall; as well as low power consumption and durability of over 100,000 hours. Front and rear access for modular and power supply replacement simplify installation and maintenance. UHD Finepix MIP is available with 0.6 and 0.9 and COB are available with 0.6, 0.9, 1.2, 1.5-pixel pitch. Both provide a 175-degree viewing angle with perfect precision, dissipation and antistatic properties, no color degradation, along with the durability protection provided by ORIM.”

“Micro LED is truly next-generation technology,” said Satoshi Kanemura, President, FOR-A Americas. “The ability to choose from Alfalite’s MIP, COB and ORIM technologies gives customers added flexibility and the ability create dynamic displays at any size with ultra-high resolution. The 175-degree viewing angle and precise nature of Micro LED design with 16:9 aspect ratio panel design produces video walls that achieve the highest levels of performance for applications such as government control rooms, large corporate facilities, shopping centers, and more.”

Another highlight of the FOR-A NAB booth will be AlfaArt. Alfalite teamed up with digital artist César Yagüe to create AlfaArt – an all-in-one solution consisting of a UHD Finepix LED wall with state-of-the-art media players and moving ambient artwork that transform entire walls into living canvases. Introduced at ISE 2024 earlier this month, the product family is designed for large-format art display environments, such as hotel and hospitality, corporate offices, and entertainment venues.

“At Alfalite we are dedicated to constant innovation, so we are delighted to offer alongside César Yagüe an unprecedented artistic experience integrating the best digital art and the latest LED display technology,” said Luis Garrido, executive director at Alfalite. “We fill an unmet need in the marketplace, providing simplicity and perfection beyond what any traditional art gallery or platform can provide. The opportunity lies in capturing the imagination of those looking to redesign their space with an avant-garde spirit and exquisite aesthetic, making it possible with a simple and complete solution.”

FOR-A has been a strategic partner of Alfalite since April of last year, integrating Alfalite panels with FOR-A video switchers, signal processors, camera tracking, routers, and XR systems as part of a live video production ecosystem. Alfalite customers in the U.S. include live event specialist White Tie Productions, with offices in Phoenix and Orlando, and The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock, AK.

FOR-A’s live video production workflow includes the HVS-190 NDI®-compatible video switcher, FA-9600 and FA-1616 multi-purpose signal processors, ClassX XR technology, EZTrack® camera tracking, and Alfalite Litepix LED wall. The FOR-A workflow provides an intuitive system for live video production that easily scales with the customer from 3G-SDI and HD signals up to single-cable 12G-SDI.

FOR-A will exhibit in booth #C4507 during the 2024 NAB Show, running from April 14-17 in the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Save the Date: FOR-A will also hold an NAB welcome reception, “FOR-A Connect,” on Saturday, April 13th at 4pm in Room N240/242.