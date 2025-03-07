Mickey 17 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Available February 28th

FIRST SINGLE “MULTIPLE”



LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WaterTower Music is excited to announce the release of Mickey 17 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) with music by Award-winning composer Jung Jaeil (“Parasite,” “Squid Game”). This marks the third collaboration between Jung Jaeil and Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon Ho. The first single, “Multiple” is Available Now digitally, with the full soundtrack dropping on February 28th, on digital platforms.





The vinyl through Waxwork Records is a fire/orange color and is available for Pre-Order Now.

Jung Jaeil notes, “ Among the film soundtracks I’ve composed, the music from ‘Mickey 17’ is the closest to my personal musical preferences. They are classic and intimate.”

Mickey 17 (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)



Tracklisting –

1. Bon Appetit



2. Immigrant



3. Frog



4. Nasha



5. Vaccine



6. Multiple



7. Barnes



8. Calm Before the Storm



9. Umma



10. Ulsang



11. Attention



12. Arrival



13. Nasha Is Amazing I



14. Bon Appetit with Strings



15. Mayhem



16. Corridor of Love



17. Why Kill Luco?



18. Set Off



19. Chaos



20. Nasha Is Amazing II



21. Rejoice in the Lord (Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, Daniel Henshall & Anamaria Vartolomei)

ABOUT MICKEY 17

From the Academy Award-winning writer/director of “Parasite,” Bong Joon Ho, comes his next groundbreaking cinematic experience, “Mickey 17.” The unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living.

Written and directed by Bong Joon Ho, “Mickey 17” stars Robert Pattinson (“The Batman,” “Tenet”), Naomi Ackie (“ Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker”), Academy Award nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Beef”), with Academy Award nominee Toni Collette (“Hereditary”), and Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”).

The film is produced by Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (Oscar winners for “12 Years a Slave,” “Okja,” “Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice”), Bong Joon Ho and Dooho Choi (“Okja,” “Snowpiercer”). It is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The executive producers are Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd and Marianne Jenkins. The director of photography is Darius Khondji (Oscar nomination for “ Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths,” “Okja”). The production designer is Fiona Crombie (Oscar nomination for “The Favourite,” “Cruella”). It is edited by Yang Jinmo (Oscar nomination for “Parasite,” “Okja”). The music is by Jung Jaeil (“Parasite,” “Squid Game”). The visual effects supervisor is Dan Glass (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,” “ Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”). The costume designer is Catherine George (“Okja,” Snowpiercer”).

Warner Bros. Pictures presents A Plan B Entertainment Production, An Offscreen Production / A Kate Street Picture Company Production, A Film By Bong Joon Ho: “Mickey 17.” The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on March 7, 2025, and internationally beginning on 5 March 2025.

ABOUT JUNG JAEIL

Award-winning composer JUNG JAEIL (Music by) has collaborated with filmmaker Bong Joon Ho twice previously, having composed the scores for both the multi-Oscar winner PARASITE (GISAENGCHUNG, garnering the composer numerous nominations and South Korea’s Grand Bell Award for Best Music) and OKJA. He is also recognized for his haunting and memorable score of the global blockbuster series SQUID GAME (OJING-EO GEIM), which garnered him a Primetime Emmy nomination.

His additional feature film credits include James Sweeney’s TWINLESS, Hirokazu Koreeda’s BROKER, Sung-bo Shim’s SEA FOG and Seong-han Lee’s WISH. He also composed the theme music to Yukiyo Teramoto’s DORAEMON: NOBITA’S SECRET GADGET MUSEUM.

ABOUT WATERTOWER MUSIC

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the Warner Bros. Discovery companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world’s most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.

