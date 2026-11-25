Bracy’s interception and 12 tackles were key in Wolverines win over UCLA on Saturday

The Lott IMPACT® Trophy presented by Allied Universal® announced today Chris Bracy, a safety from University of Michigan, has been named Player of the Week for Week 12 of the 2026 college football season.

The junior from Mobile, Ala. made a game-high 12 tackles, nine solo, and had an interception in the Wolverines 18-16 triple-overtime win over #4 UCLA.

Bracy transferred to Michigan from Memphis prior to this season after beginning his career playing at University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Player of the Week winners are determined by an internal vote of former players, coaches and Lott IMPACT Trophy board members, in conjunction with a fan vote on social media.

The winner of the 2026 Lott IMPACT Trophy presented by Allied Universal will be announced on December 9, in Newport Beach, Calif.

Other nominees for the Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, Player of the Week in Week 12 include:

Jackson Benne, Utah, S, JR- Had two interceptions returned for a combined 99 yards to go with three tackles (all solo) in Utes 38-17 victory over TCU.

Arion Carter, Tennessee, LB, SR- Forced and recovered a fumble to go with a sack, among his 10 total tackles (8 solo), including two for a loss, in Volunteers 27-13 victory over LSU.

Elinneus Davis, Washington, DT, SR- Had two tackles for losses, among his six total, including a sack in the Huskies 27-24 upset of #8 Indiana.

About the Lott IMPACT Trophy

The Lott IMPACT Trophy, presented by Allied Universal, is awarded annually to the nation’s top defensive player, who also exhibits the characteristics of Ronnie Lott by making an IMPACT on and off the field. IMPACT is an acronym for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity. Each week the nation’s top defensive player is determined by a panel of Lott Trophy board members, former players and coaches, as well as members of the media along with an online fan vote. For more information on The Lott IMPACT Trophy visit: https://lottimpacttrophy.org/.

About Allied Universal

The world’s leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers innovative solutions including AI-enabled security technology, integrated security systems, monitoring and response capabilities, and tailored security services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

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Email: pressna@aus.com

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SOURCE: Allied Universal

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