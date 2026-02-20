Michael S. Baker Launches Boutique Law Firm Focused on Corporate and AI Governance

Warwick, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 20, 2026) – Corporate attorney Michael S. Baker has announced the launch of his boutique law firm, ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C., based in Warwick, New York. The firm will focus on corporate law, governance, and legal matters related to artificial intelligence technologies.

The launch formalizes Baker’s practice following more than 25 years of experience in corporate transactions, finance, restructurings, and strategic advisory work. The firm is structured to provide legal counsel to businesses navigating regulatory, operational, and technology-related developments, particularly in areas involving AI integration and compliance.

The practice areas of ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C. include:

Corporate governance and entity structuring

Mergers, acquisitions, and financing transactions

Intellectual property considerations

Data privacy and regulatory compliance

Employment and workplace policies involving AI systems

“As businesses increasingly incorporate artificial intelligence into operations, legal frameworks must evolve alongside technological innovation,” Baker said. “Our objective is to provide clients with practical legal guidance grounded in both corporate law fundamentals and emerging regulatory standards.”

Baker previously served as a partner at international law firms, including Paul Hastings LLP and Shearman & Sterling LLP, where he advised corporate clients on complex financial transactions and restructuring matters. His experience includes work across multiple industries and regulatory environments.

The firm is designed to operate as a boutique practice, offering direct access to senior legal counsel while maintaining the flexibility to advise clients across corporate and technology-related matters.

The launch comes amid growing regulatory attention to artificial intelligence governance, data privacy obligations, and responsible technology deployment in both private and public sectors. Businesses adopting AI systems face evolving compliance standards at federal, state, and international levels.

ArtificialIntelligence.Lawyer – Michael S. Baker, P.C. will provide advisory services to companies seeking to implement AI tools responsibly while maintaining alignment with corporate governance and risk management standards.

