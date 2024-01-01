Miami producer redefines Latin music with KRK’s signature sound

MIAMI, APRIL 15, 2025 ― Renowned Miami-based producer and songwriter Laureano “Lauro” Pardo is making waves in the music industry with his stellar portfolio, which boasts collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music, including Arcangel, Myke Towers, Fer Vazquez, and Flor Alvarez. With multiple nominations for GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® Awards and accolades featuring two-time RIAA Gold and 10-time RIAA Platinum certifications, Lauro’s contributions to music are evident.

Lauro is a passionate creator who has cultivated his unique sound. From the early days of experimenting with music, Lauro’s journey began by collaborating with local bands, which allowed him to hone his craft. “Over time, one of those artists achieved great success, earning awards both nationally and internationally,” he shares. “Thanks to that experience, I managed to come to the United States and fully immerse myself in the music industry.” Lauro’s career, now flourishing, is rooted in a love for sound that he believes has been amplified by his choice of gear.

Equipped with KRK ROKIT 5 Generation 4 Studio Monitors paired with a powerful 10-inch KRK Subwoofer, Lauro explains, “As my studio is not very large, I am very satisfied with the sound I have achieved using my KRK gear. Despite the size, the KRK system fits perfectly in my space and makes me happy. What I like most about the KRK system is that it sounds clean and provides the right amount of sub-bass I need,” he says. “It’s a sound I’m familiar with because it’s the same one I started my career with, so I feel very comfortable.”

This familiarity dates back to Lauro’s formative years. “When I started producing, I watched many tutorials on YouTube and noticed they used KRK monitors,” he says. “One day, at a local music outlet, I came across a pair of KRK monitors and tested them for myself. That was my first experience with the brand, and I have never stopped using it.”

With a reputation for delivering high-quality sound regardless of the environment, KRK monitors and subwoofers have become indispensable to Lauro’s production toolkit. “I always use KRK with all the projects I produce in my studio,” he adds. “Every time I’m asked for a backline for a session, I choose KRK because I know the brand consistently delivers reliable results. The gear has been a great solution for me. The monitors and subwoofers sound good anywhere, and I always trust that the audio will be consistent and true to what I need.”

Looking ahead, Lauro is eager to explore new possibilities with KRK. “My plan now is to try the GoAux Portable Monitors for spontaneous sessions; I want to always have them in the car, ready and prepared for any opportunity that arises,” he shares. Lauro firmly believes that KRK is more than just a brand. “KRK is part of the global musical legacy that has shaped the industry. If you are a producer seeking powerful sound and well-defined bass, there is no better option than KRK. There is no comparison.”

Lauro is an acclaimed Miami-based music producer and songwriter known for his innovative sound and collaborations with top artists in the industry. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for music, he continues to define the sound of contemporary Latin music.