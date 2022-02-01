MetricStream’s 11th Annual GRC Summit ‘Experience the Power of Connection’, Kicks-off June 14th in Miami

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced that its annual GRC Summit will kick off on June 14th, 2023 in Miami. The two-day event will bring together the most influential gathering of global governance, enterprise risk, operational risk, regulatory compliance, internal audit, third-party risk, IT & cyber risk and compliance, and ESG professionals. Join 400+ of your peers and GRC industry experts at the GRC Summit to share insights, exchange best practices, and discuss what’s next in GRC.

After concluding a successful GRC Summit in London in November 2022, the Summit is now returning to the US with an in-person event with the theme Experience the Power of Connection. Over 60 industry experts will be participating in panel discussions, expert talks, customer case studies, interactive sessions, and workshops covering trends and best practices across enterprise and operational risk, third-party risk, regulatory compliance, audit, cyber risk, and compliance and ESG.

“The current financial crises, business climate, cyber security threats, and potential regulatory changes demand organizations to look at a proactive and connected approach to governance risk and compliance,” said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-CEO and Co-Founder, MetricStream. “During the summit, senior risk compliance, security, and audit executives from global organizations across industries, regulatory bodies, advisory firms, and analysts will discuss their experiences on how they are balancing opportunity and resilience through a connected GRC strategy and execution in these challenging times.”

The GRC Summit 2023 agenda is already live. The two-day event will feature prominent speakers including:

Rob Foster, Chief Information Officer, National Credit Union Administration, US

Eileen Fahey, Chief Risk Officer, Fitch Group

Kellie Bickenbach, Head of Operational Risk Management, Silicon Valley Bank

David Storey, Vice President – Health, Safety & Environment, dnata

Rodney Campbell, Senior Vice President and Head of Third-Party Risk Management, Valley National Bank

Hemma Lomax, VP, Compliance, Zendesk

Gavin Grounds, Sr. Director Security, Risk and Compliance, Meta

Jonathan Ruf, FVP, Information Security Risk Management, Apple Bank

Christopher Geiger, Vice President of Internal Audit and Enterprise Risk, Lockheed Martin

Amber Gravius, Director and Chief Data Officer, National Credit Union Administration, US

Grace Beason, Director of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Guidewire Software

Tice Morgan, Sr. Manager, Governance and Compliance, American Fidelity Assurance

Alla Valente, Senior Analyst, Forrester

Michael Rasmussen, GRC Analyst & Pundit, GRC 20/20

Key topics also include thriving on interconnected risks, strategies to manage emerging global regulations, new SEC cybersecurity rules, cyber risk quantification, AI, and Automation in GRC, 2023 GRC trends, and real-world case studies from customers that have successfully modernized and transformed their risk journeys. MetricStream will also be showcasing its latest Connected GRC product release – Euphrates and multiple product sessions covering the latest innovations. Register now to Experience the Power of Connection on June 14 and 15th at the Hyatt Regency, Miami.

About MetricStream, Inc.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our Connected GRC and three product lines – BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC – are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe. More information is available at www.metricstream.com, LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Contacts

Preeti Goswami



[email protected]

+91 9654394164