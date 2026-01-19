Metavista3D Reports Successful CES 2026 Showcase

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to report a highly successful presence at CES 2026, where the Company showcased its latest spatial display innovations and generated strong interest from leading global technology and automotive companies.

The Company’s booth and presentations saw strong interest, with attendees engaging meaningfully with live demonstrations that highlighted the practical, real-world applications of Metavista3D’s technology. Engagement remained high throughout the event, reflecting strong curiosity, meaningful relationship building and growing commercial interest from industry participants across multiple sectors.

At CES 2026, Metavista3D unveiled a new generation of advanced 3D display solutions designed for automotive, industrial, and immersive visualization applications, including:

27″ 5K 3D Display with Multiview and/or Tracking Technology delivers high-impact 3D visuals with perfect 2D readability, enabling the simultaneous display of multiple content streams.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Tracking and Unity SDK provides a dynamic and interactive experience in which content adjusts in real time based on the viewer’s head and eye position.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Multiview and Real-Time Mono Camera Processing

Powered by an embedded NVIDIA Jetson platform, this solution enables real-time 2D-to-3D conversion using standard mono cameras, eliminating the need for stereo camera upgrades. This configuration is also suitable for e-mirror applications.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Multiview and Real-Time AI-Based 2D-to-3D Conversion demonstrates AI-driven transformation of any 2D content into a fully immersive 3D experience.

13.3″ 4K 3D Display with Tracking and Fixed-Focus Stereo Camera delivers high-quality, real-time 3D video for customers utilizing stereo camera infrastructures and can also be deployed in e-mirror systems.

During CES 2026, Metavista3D engaged in discussions with a broad range of potential customers and partners, including Volkswagen, Sharp, BOE, Dolby, Huawei, Tianma, AUO, Toyota, Sony, NVIDIA, Amazon, IGT, Samsung, Desay, and others. The Company is prioritizing follow-up engagements to advance these opportunities. These discussions reflect increasing awareness of Metavista3D’s glasses-free 3D technology among global industry participants and highlight the relevance of the Company’s solutions across multiple sectors. The level and diversity of engagement at CES 2026 support the Company’s ongoing efforts to advance strategic relationships and evaluate potential commercial opportunities.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, commented: “The level of interest we saw at CES 2026 strongly validates our technology and market positioning. We are highly encouraged by the quality of the discussions and look forward to advancing follow-up engagements with these prospective customers and partners.”

Among the highlights of the Company’s CES 2026 presence was an in-person demonstration of its advanced glasses-free 3D technology, delivering truly lifelike and immersive experiences adaptable across a wide range of industries. Commenting on the showcase, Selcuk Özer, Chief Business Development Officer of 3D Global GmbH said: “Glasses-free 3D is ready for market.” Referencing Metavista3D’s display, he added, “Visitors could not only see 3D – they could experience it immediately. That is the difference between demonstration and true immersion” (see post: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7415453757712596992/).

In addition, commentary shared by CES participants emphasized the market’s current focus on practical, scalable applications. As summarized in a LinkedIn post acknowledging the shift at CES 2026, “A few years ago, metaverse, Web3 and NFTs dominated CES conversations. At CES 2026, they are no longer core themes. This year, the spotlight clearly shifted to AI, Physical AI, and robotics. Technology is no longer about concepts or hype. The real question now is whether it works, scales, and can be commercialized.” (see post: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7416544425738178561/).

Photos from CES 2026 can be found under “Investor Kit” and additional detailed information regarding the Company’s financial performance can be found at: https://money.tmx.com/en/quote/DDD.

In addition, many CES attendees have shared positive experiences with Metavista3D’s technology across social media platforms, including LinkedIn and other professional and industry channels, highlighting strong market interest and engagement following the showcase.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

