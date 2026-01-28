Metavista3D Recognized in Netzwelt’s CES 2026 Highlights Coverage

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 28, 2026) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company“) is pleased to report that the Company was featured in Netzwelt’s editorial coverage of innovations showcased during CES 2026. Netzwelt, one of Germany’s leading technology outlets, included Metavista3D among its CES 2026 Innovation Award highlights coverage, further elevating the Company’s profile with European audiences.

Netzwelt’s highlights article surveys notable technologies and emerging trends presented at CES 2026. Metavista3D’s inclusion in this coverage reflects the broader industry appetite for the Company’s advanced 3D display solutions.

“Earning a mention in Netzwelt’s CES highlights is a strong validation of the technology solutions we are developing and their applications across industry sectors,” said Jeff Carlson, Chief Executive Officer of Metavista3D. “We’re grateful for the recognition and excited to continue pushing the boundaries of 3D spatial display innovations.”

The Netzwelt CES article can be found here: https://www.netzwelt.de/news/249903-netzwelt-innovation-award-2026-spannendsten-highlights-ces.html. The article is only available in the German language.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. When used in this news release, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “seek”, “propose”, “estimate”, “expect”, and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information with respect to, among other things, the development and expansion of the Company’s technology and the Company’s business objectives. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such information reflects the Company’s current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in the Company’s public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including, without limitation, those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release and such forward-looking information included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281960