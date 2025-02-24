Metavista3D Expands Global Reach with New Hong Kong Subsidiary

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – February 18, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the establishment of Metavista3D Asia Limited, a new subsidiary set to bolster the company’s presence across the Asia Pacific region. Nestled in the vibrant business district of Central, Hong Kong, this strategic expansion aims to support regional partners with localized operations that streamline sales, manufacturing, and customer management.

Meeting Local Needs with a Global Perspective

The opening of the Hong Kong office at Office 3906, 39th Floor, The Center, 99 Queen’s Road, signifies Metavista3D’s commitment to enhancing its service to partners and customers in the Asia Pacific region. By directly addressing the needs of the local market, the company anticipates a more dynamic engagement with its clients, thus enabling more efficient and effective solutions in the realm of 3D technology.

Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D, underscores the significance of this development: “The establishment of Metavista3D Asia Limited marks a pivotal moment in our journey towards global integration. This move is not just about extending our footprint but about fostering a deeper connection with our Asia Pacific partners. We believe this will catalyze innovation and propel us into new realms of excellence in 3D solutions.”

A Step Toward Global Integration

The new office in Hong Kong will soon see the recruitment of a dedicated team tasked with managing operations, increasing sales outreach, and overseeing manufacturing processes. As Metavista3D positions itself as a key player on the global stage, the company continues to seek innovative partnerships and opportunities that align with its mission to deliver state-of-the-art 3D technologies.

The establishment of Metavista3D Asia Limited is more than an expansion; it represents a strategic investment in relationships and a commitment to an interconnected future. As operations ramp up over the coming months, the company remains focused on bridging gaps and building pathways that lead to shared success and prosperity across the globe.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is at the forefront of developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies designed to transform how we interact with spatial content. With over 20 patents and a commitment to innovation, Metavista3D is shaping the future of immersive, glasses-free 3D experiences.

For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T. Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241373