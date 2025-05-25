Metavista3D Enters into Memorandum of Understanding with VIN International to Develop 3D Camera Prototype for Vehicles

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 6, 2025) – Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) (“Metavista3D” or the “Company”), announces that, further to its press release of December 6, 2024, the Company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (the “MOU“) with VIN International FZCO (“VIN“) to co-develop an automotive safety prototype and demonstration unit featuring 3D spatial camera systems. VIN is a member of the VIN Group, with subsidiaries in Dubai, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain. VIN is a leading provider of advanced safety and security technologies for luxury and heavy-duty vehicles. Its product portfolio includes road safety devices such as construction site safety solutions, fatigue monitoring systems, vehicle cameras, and collision avoidance systems.

As the automotive industry continues to evolve, this collaboration focuses on integrating 3D spatial camera systems to support advancements in vehicle safety and operational efficiency, which currently rely on 2D technology. The collaboration is expected to expand VIN Technology Systems’ product portfolio with tools designed to detect and address safety risks in real-time. The MOU reflects a mutual interest in exploring potential long-term partnership opportunities which brings together the technical capabilities of both companies to address evolving safety requirements in the Middle East market.

“Our collaboration with VIN Technology Systems reflects a shared focus on bringing technological solutions to the automotive, truck, and heavy vehicle sectors,” said Jeff Carlson, CEO of Metavista3D. “By combining our expertise in glasses-free 3D visualization with VIN Technology Systems’ extensive experience in vehicle safety, we aim to develop practical solutions that improve spatial awareness and enhance overall safety on the road.”

About VIN Technology Systems

VIN Technology Systems is a leader in providing breakthrough safety and security devices designed for luxury and heavy-duty vehicles. For more information, visit www.vinsitesafe.com.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, psHolix AG, is engaged in the development of AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies targeting applications in spatial content and immersive visualization. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents and is positioning its technology to address emerging market opportunities in glasses-free 3D interfaces. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D’s shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Metavista3D’s ISIN number is CA59142H1073 and German WKN number is A3EG0D.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250948