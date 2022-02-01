Metaverse Fashion is Hyper-Realistic and Stylish in the New Utherverse Platform

Utherverse releases preview video showing latest fNFT fashions from the metaverse’s hottest designers

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utherverse, one of the largest metaverse platforms in the world, will feature the latest fashions in its new platform set to launch early 2023. A new video clip previewing meta-styles was just released by the company to show users the high caliber animation and level of detail that will be in the next generation Utherverse platform.

The video preview can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CZ5vw9JyZCg.

The just-released clip is a virtual fashion show with models walking the runway wearing the latest styles and designs. The quality of the images, the level of detail and the high-end full-motion video create a hyper-realistic user experience.

In the Utherverse, the latest fashions will be available as fNFTs, or functional NFTs. fNFTs have a purpose and are used by consumers’ avatars for something specific within a metaverse. fNFTs will be functional across all metaverses within the Utherverse ecosystem, and they will be secure and non-replicable. Whereas NFTs of artwork or collectibles can be copied, fNFTs will not function unless authentic. A user who tries to copy an article of clothing, for example, will not be able to put that piece of clothing on their avatar unless it is authentic.

High-end designers can now market, merchandise and sell their fashions in the metaverse while protecting their brand, with users unable to replicate apparel, thereby ensuring the integrity of the brand and designer as well as safeguarding revenues from sales.

“Utherverse has created a virtual reality platform that rivals the real world in terms of its level of detail and the quality of animation,” said Brian Shuster, founder and CEO of Utherverse. “Fashion will play a huge role in the metaverse, and users will flock to their favorite designers just as they do in the real world.”

Utherverse is a metaverse platform that enables developers to build interconnected virtual worlds, provides hyper-realistic immersive experiences for consumers and opportunities for companies to market and monetize their products and services. The Utherverse platform was launched in 2005 by internet visionary Brian Shuster. A beta version of the next generation Utherverse platform is expected to launch in early 2023. The platform has served 50 million+ users with 32 billion+ virtual commerce transactions. Utherverse has developed the technology and received more than 40 patents critical toward operating large-scale metaverses. The company is based in British Columbia, Canada. More information can be found online at Utherverse.io; Twitter/Instagram: @Utherverse; Facebook: /UtherverseDigital; LinkedIn: /utherverse-digital-inc/; Telegram: /UtherverseAnnouncements; Discord: /Utherverse.io.

