Meta Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

“We had a good quarter driven by AI progress across our apps and business,” said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO. “We also have strong momentum with Meta AI, Llama adoption, and AI-powered glasses.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended September 30, % Change In millions, except percentages and per share amounts 2024 2023 Revenue $ 40,589 $ 34,146 19 % Costs and expenses 23,239 20,398 14 % Income from operations $ 17,350 $ 13,748 26 % Operating margin 43 % 40 % Provision for income taxes $ 2,134 $ 2,437 (12) % Effective tax rate 12 % 17 % Net income $ 15,688 $ 11,583 35 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS) $ 6.03 $ 4.39 37 %

Third Quarter 2024 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.29 billion on average for September 2024 , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

– DAP was 3.29 billion on average for , an increase of 5% year-over-year. Ad impressions – Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 7% year-over-year.

– Ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 7% year-over-year. Average price per ad – Average price per ad increased by 11% year-over-year.

– Average price per ad increased by 11% year-over-year. Revenue – Total revenue was $40.59 billion , an increase of 19% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 20% year-over-year.

– Total revenue was , an increase of 19% year-over-year. Revenue on a constant currency basis would have increased 20% year-over-year. Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $23.24 billion , an increase of 14% year-over-year.

– Total costs and expenses were , an increase of 14% year-over-year. Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $9.20 billion .

– Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were . Capital return program – Share repurchases were $8.86 billion of our Class A common stock and total dividend and dividend equivalent payments were $1.26 billion .

– Share repurchases were of our Class A common stock and total dividend and dividend equivalent payments were . Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $70.90 billion as of September 30, 2024 . Free cash flow was $15.52 billion .

– Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were as of . Free cash flow was . Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $28.82 billion as of September 30, 2024 .

– Long-term debt was as of . Headcount – Headcount was 72,404 as of September 30, 2024 , an increase of 9% year-over-year.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect fourth quarter 2024 total revenue to be in the range of $45-48 billion. Our guidance assumes foreign currency is approximately neutral to year-over-year total revenue growth, based on current exchange rates.

We expect full-year 2024 total expenses to be in the range of $96-98 billion, updated from our prior range of $96-99 billion. For Reality Labs, we continue to expect 2024 operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts and investments to further scale our ecosystem.

We anticipate our full-year 2024 capital expenditures will be in the range of $38-40 billion, updated from our prior range of $37-40 billion. We continue to expect significant capital expenditures growth in 2025. Given this, along with the back-end weighted nature of our 2024 capital expenditures, we expect a significant acceleration in infrastructure expense growth next year as we recognize higher growth in depreciation and operating expenses of our expanded infrastructure fleet.

Absent any changes to our tax landscape, we expect our fourth quarter 2024 tax rate to be in the low-teens.

In addition, we continue to monitor an active regulatory landscape, including the increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the U.S. that could significantly impact our business and our financial results.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our artificial intelligence initiatives and metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content and advertising review and enforcement efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations; and market conditions or other factors affecting the payment of dividends. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 1, 2024, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is October 30, 2024, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

For a discussion of limitations in the measurement of certain of our community metrics, see the section entitled “Limitations of Key Metrics and Other Data” in our most recent quarterly or annual report filed with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

Our non-GAAP financial measures are adjusted for the following items:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 using the prior year’s monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 40,589 $ 34,146 $ 116,116 $ 94,791 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 7,375 6,210 21,322 18,264 Research and development 11,177 9,241 31,693 27,966 Marketing and sales 2,822 2,877 8,107 9,075 General and administrative 1,865 2,070 8,978 9,119 Total costs and expenses 23,239 20,398 70,100 64,424 Income from operations 17,350 13,748 46,016 30,367 Interest and other income, net 472 272 1,095 254 Income before provision for income taxes 17,822 14,020 47,111 30,621 Provision for income taxes 2,134 2,437 5,589 5,540 Net income $ 15,688 $ 11,583 $ 41,522 $ 25,081 Earnings per share: Basic $ 6.20 $ 4.50 $ 16.37 $ 9.73 Diluted $ 6.03 $ 4.39 $ 15.88 $ 9.56 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 2,529 2,576 2,536 2,577 Diluted 2,600 2,641 2,615 2,623

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,852 $ 41,862 Marketable securities 27,048 23,541 Accounts receivable, net 14,700 16,169 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,467 3,793 Total current assets 91,067 85,365 Non-marketable equity securities 6,071 6,141 Property and equipment, net 112,162 96,587 Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,812 13,294 Goodwill 20,654 20,654 Other assets 11,642 7,582 Total assets $ 256,408 $ 229,623 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,656 $ 4,849 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,016 1,623 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 23,658 25,488 Total current liabilities 33,330 31,960 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 18,208 17,226 Long-term debt 28,823 18,385 Long-term income taxes 9,171 7,514 Other liabilities 2,347 1,370 Total liabilities 91,879 76,455 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock and additional paid-in capital 80,749 73,253 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,192) (2,155) Retained earnings 84,972 82,070 Total stockholders’ equity 164,529 153,168 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 256,408 $ 229,623

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 15,688 $ 11,583 $ 41,522 $ 25,081 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,027 2,858 11,038 8,006 Share-based compensation 4,250 3,492 12,428 10,603 Deferred income taxes (1,308) 3,049 (3,406) 1,292 Impairment charges for facilities consolidation, net 8 340 288 1,342 Other (11) 75 (82) 278 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 143 (678) 1,493 444 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (184) (907) (168) (141) Other assets (29) (36) (70) 31 Accounts payable 667 611 (195) (543) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 572 87 (1,199) 5,355 Other liabilities 901 (72) 1,691 (39) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,724 20,402 63,340 51,709 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (8,258) (6,496) (22,831) (19,453) Purchases of marketable debt securities (4,468) (1,008) (14,644) (1,810) Sales and maturities of marketable debt securities 4,114 1,475 11,972 3,825 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets (132) (38) (261) (565) Other investing activities 124 (10) 112 (20) Net cash used in investing activities (8,620) (6,077) (25,652) (18,023) Cash flows from financing activities Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (3,544) (2,087) (9,913) (4,789) Repurchases of Class A common stock (8,818) (3,570) (30,125) (13,832) Payments for dividends and dividend equivalents (1,263) — (3,802) — Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net 10,432 — 10,432 8,455 Principal payments on finance leases (944) (267) (1,558) (751) Other financing activities (234) 49 (350) (182) Net cash used in financing activities (4,371) (5,875) (35,316) (11,099) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 368 (354) (72) (283) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 12,101 8,096 2,300 22,304 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 33,026 29,804 42,827 15,596 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period $ 45,127 $ 37,900 $ 45,127 $ 37,900 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the

condensed consolidated balance sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,852 $ 36,890 $ 43,852 $ 36,890 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 90 152 90 152 Restricted cash, included in other assets 1,185 858 1,185 858 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 45,127 $ 37,900 $ 45,127 $ 37,900 META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Supplemental cash flow data Cash paid for income taxes, net $ 1,767 $ 509 $ 8,326 $ 2,016 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized $ 111 $ 120 $ 356 $ 302 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 7,217 $ 4,506 $ 7,217 $ 4,506 Acquisition of businesses and intangible assets in accrued

expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities $ 186 $ 182 $ 186 $ 182 Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and

other current liabilities $ — $ 122 $ — $ 122

Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes our virtual, augmented, and mixed reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Advertising $ 39,885 $ 33,643 $ 113,850 $ 93,242 Other revenue 434 293 1,203 724 Family of Apps 40,319 33,936 115,053 93,966 Reality Labs 270 210 1,063 825 Total revenue $ 40,589 $ 34,146 $ 116,116 $ 94,791 Income (loss) from operations: Family of Apps $ 21,778 $ 17,490 $ 58,778 $ 41,841 Reality Labs (4,428) (3,742) (12,762) (11,474) Total income from operations $ 17,350 $ 13,748 $ 46,016 $ 30,367 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 GAAP revenue $ 40,589 $ 34,146 $ 116,116 $ 94,791 Foreign exchange effect on 2024 revenue using 2023 rates 544 809 Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 41,133 $ 116,925 GAAP revenue year-over-year change % 19 % 22 % Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 20 % 23 % GAAP advertising revenue $ 39,885 $ 33,643 $ 113,850 $ 93,242 Foreign exchange effect on 2024 advertising revenue using 2023 rates 538 799 Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect $ 40,423 $ 114,649 GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change % 19 % 22 % Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change % 20 % 23 % Net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,724 $ 20,402 $ 63,340 $ 51,709 Purchases of property and equipment, net (8,258) (6,496) (22,831) (19,453) Principal payments on finance leases (944) (267) (1,558) (751) Free cash flow $ 15,522 $ 13,639 $ 38,951 $ 31,505

