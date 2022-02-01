Merit Awards Announces Winners of 2023 Technology Awards
IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merit Awards, an independent awards program that recognizes global industries and the market they serve, today announced the winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for technology. The Merit Awards for technology were judged based on submissions that represent the best in current and next-generation innovations and technologies.
“We’re thrilled to announce the outstanding winners of the 2023 Merit Awards for Technology. These visionary innovators and companies have not only demonstrated exceptional prowess in harnessing the power of technology but have also set new benchmarks for excellence,” said Marie Zander, executive director for Merit Awards. “The remarkable achievements by each winner stand as a testament to the transformative potential of technology, and we congratulate this year’s recipients.”
2023 Merit Awards for Technology winners are:
Category: AI
Generative AI
Gold: Dialpad
Silver: Concentrix
For Operations
Gold: JustPaid
Silver: Frame AI
Leadership
Gold: Talk Shop Media
Decision Intelligence
Gold: Yieldmo
Platforms
Gold: Iterate.ai’s Interplay platform
Business Intelligence and Analytics
Gold: Pricefx
Silver: LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Computer Vision
Gold: Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions
Services
Gold: Turing
Hardware
Gold: Untether AI
Software
Gold: WK ELM Solutions
Category: AutoTech
Gold: Cognosos
Category: BioTech
Gold: OncoHost
Category: Cloud Services
Gold: iFOLIO
Category: Crypto
Gold: Xive
Category: Cybersecurity
Gold: XPN
Silver: HYPR
Bronze: NordLayer
Research:
Gold: Regula Document Reader SDK
Data Protection:
Gold: Nio
Category: Ecommerce
Gold: GroupBy
Category: Education
Gold: Kahoot!
Silver: MediaVillage Education Foundation
Bronze: Labster
Software
Gold: Ellucian
Category: Energy
Gold: Scala Data Centers
Category: Enterprise
Gold: Viral Nation
Silver: Vcinity
Bronze: ICCPP GROUP
Category: FinTech
Gold: Tipalti
Silver: Charitable Impact
Bronze: Mercuryo
Platforms:
Gold: Momnt
Silver: DailyPay
Capital Finance:
Gold: Raistone
Category: Gaming
Gold: Immutable
Category: Hardware
Gold: Arlo Technologies, Inc.
Silver: VOOPOO
Bronze: ICEWAVE
Category: HealthTech
Gold: TimelyCare
Silver: Azalea Health
Bronze: MotionMD®
At Home Care:
Gold: Eitan Medical
Hardware:
Gold: Lexie Hearing
Preventive Care:
Gold: Akido
Platform:
Gold: Clearwave
Senior Care:
Gold: Nobi
Category: Information Security
Gold: TuxCare
Category: Infrastructure
Gold: Advantest Cloud Solutions (ACS)
Category: Media
Gold: MarketMaker
Silver: Disguise Systems Limited
Category: Metaverse
Gold: Concentrix
Silver: Vatom Mobile App
Bronze: BZAR
Category: Products/Electronics
Gold: VOOPOO
Category: Robotics
Gold: Infinity Automated Storage and Retrieval System
Category: Software and Apps
Gold: ShopShops
Silver: AmericanTCS
Bronze: Rocket Software
Automation:
Gold: Plex, by Rockwell Automation
Engineering:
Gold: LinearB
Silver: The Scene
Bronze: Veryon
Platform:
Gold: Alpine IQ
Silver: CMiC
Bronze: Insoundz Revive
Category: Technology Innovation
Gold: CCH Axcess Engagement suite / Wolters Kluwer
Silver: Mattiq
Bronze: CASPR Technologies
Augmented Reality:
Gold: ARVIS®
Enterprise:
Gold: Graphiant
Silver: Trimble Path Planning Technology
Platforms:
Gold: Boston Metal
Silver: ParcelShield
Bronze: RCKRBX
Category: Telecom
Gold: IDI Billing Solutions
Silver: RtBrick
Bronze: Zayo Group
